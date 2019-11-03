Saand Ki Aankh: Anupam Kher says it is wrong to criticise Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar for portraying older characters

Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar's transformation into geriatric characters in Saand Ki Aankh had sparked a debate prior to the film's release. Anupam Kher disagrees with the backlash and defended the film in a recent interaction with Indo-Asian News Service (IANS). The actor said that he had played an older character in his debut film Saaransh (1984).

"Such criticism is wrong. I don't find any logic in it. It's an actor's job to challenge oneself and do something beyond the comfort zone, and make it interesting. I was in my 20s when I portrayed a 65-year-old man in my first film. People appreciated my performance. So why not now? Why are these talented actresses being criticised? I have not seen Saand Ki Aankh but I am proud of the girls that they have essayed the roles of older women. Acting ka matlab yahi hota hai ki kisi bhi role ko bakhoobi nibhaye. (The point of acting is to portray any role with finesse)."

Previously, a Twitter user had pointed out that the film should have gone to female actors like Shabana Azmi and Neena Gupta as they were actually in their 60s. Gupta had agreed with the fan, saying at least they should get the roles that fall under their age bracket. Soni Razdan had also echoed a similar concern.

Pannu had addressed the issue and said that while she emphatised with the veteran actresses, she would not let go of a good opportunity as such parts were hard to come by for women stars of all ages.

Saand Ki Aankh released over the Diwali weekend alongside Made in China and Housefull 4. Despite facing competition from these male-led films, the sports drama has garnered Rs 11.68 crore over the opening weekend. Saand Ki Aankh also features director Prakash Jha and Mukkabaaz actor Viineet Singh in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Kher will be seen next in Hotel Mumbai alongside Dev Patel, Armie Hammer, Nazanin Boniadi and Jason Isaacs. The film, based on 26/11 terror attacks, will be out on 29 November.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov

Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount

Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only

Coupon code: DIWALI.

Updated Date: Nov 03, 2019 11:24:45 IST