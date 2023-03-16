Looks like Britain’s royal family is back is in news for all the wrong reasons. And more and more delicious news are pouring in from the Royal British family. A recently published book has revealed some new information about the royal family. According to this, former royal family member Princess Diana had to undergo fertility tests before her marriage to Prince Charles in 1981. The special thing is that Diana did not know about this test at that time.

Princess Diana’s daughter-in-law Kate Middleton (Prince William’s wife) also underwent the test in 2011 before her wedding. This was because these two women did not come from any royal family. Prince William married Kate Middleton in 2011 in a grand ceremony. Since the prince had chosen a bride outside royalty, the protocol included some unusual requirements. A test of whether the future queen could bear children was apparently among them.

Talking about the regressive practice of the Royal British family, the author writes: “These are always carried out to ensure a future queen is able to have children. If Kate had not been fertile, there is little doubt the marriage would have been off.”

Tom Quinn’s new book reveals more nasty royal secrets

The surprising claim has been made in a new book, ‘Gilded Youth: An Intimate History of Growing Up in the Royal Family’, in which author Tom Quinn revealed interesting facts about the royal marriage, as reported by Hello Magazine.

The book includes a chapter on Princess Diana and Princess Kate Middleton. The author has highlighted an important fact. According to this, when Prince Charles and Diana married in 1981, Diana’s fertility was tested. More importantly, Diana didn’t know if she was brought to the hospital for a simple medical checkup or for some other reason. He considered it a routine test conducted by his future father-in-law.

A report in ‘Hello Magazine’ quoted this book as saying – Then the author (Tom Quinn) met Princess Diana. In this Diana told Tom – I went to the hospital thinking it would be a pre-marital checkup, where the general health status would be determined. Later I came to know that it is actually a fertility test. I was innocent then, I didn’t even understand anything.

In 2011, Princess Diana's son Prince William announced his marriage to Kate Middleton. Kate Middleton also underwent the same fertility test before her marriage. But Kate never said anything about it.

The reason for fertility testing

According to Tom, it is a tradition in Britain’s royal family that if a son of his family (a prince) marries a girl who is not a member of another royal family, he has to take this fertility test. This is because the British royal family wants to decide whether this girl can become a mother in the future or not before marriage. I think that if the tests had found that Kate might have problems being a mother, she probably wouldn’t have married Prince William.

William and Kate married on 29 April 2011 at Westminster Abbey in London. Around 1900 guests were invited to the wedding. A very special eight tier cake was made for the wedding. At this time, a public holiday was announced in Britain.

