EXPLAINED | Harry & Meghan: Why the royal family think Harry and Meghan are digging their own graves

I hope we all remember that we were always told never wash your dirty linen in public. Harry and Meghan are doing more harm than good by leaking out family secrets and normal fights within the family. What Prince Harry and Meghan Markle should have understood is that there are certain things that can’t be changed which have been followed for years in the royal family. One of the traditions being that it is a custom to bow down in front of the queen when you are meeting her for the first time. Queen Elezabeth II, former queen of the UK, may be your grandmother, but she is the Queen of England first. It was extremely immature on the part of Meghan to make a mention of that in a sarcastic manner in the Netflix’s Harry & Meghan docu-series.

Prince Harry has accused the Royal Family of failing to defend his wife Meghan in the controversy over a Jeremy Clarkson newspaper column. In an ITV interview, the Duke of Sussex said the silence is deafening about the horrific Sun article last month. He contrasted this with the quick action taken after a race row at a Buckingham Palace reception. Prince Harry also said he did not believe comments about his son’s skin tone, by an unnamed royal, were racist. The Clarkson article about Meghan had described how the columnist was dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant Shame! and throw lumps of excrement at her.

According to international reports the general consensus amongst the royals is that Harry and Meghan aren’t doing themselves any favors by speaking out about the family, and that they’re digging themselves into a deeper hole with these tell-alls,” the source says of the Duke of Sussex, 38, and the Duchess of Sussex, 41.

King Charles extra-marital affair is one of the darkest parts of the book, Spare knowing how much the people of Britain loved Diana and we are all aware of the stress that Diana went through in the marriage, the mental health issues and finally her decision to walk out of her marriage with King Charles. Harry and William urged King Charles not to marry Camilla. Harry writes that he and William begged their father not to marry Camilla, now Queen Consort, over fears she would be their wicked stepmother.

A series of sensational claims and accusations are leaked out from Prince Harry’s book Spare including the incident when Prince William and Prince Harry asked Charles not to marry Camilla, his taking over the Nazi uniform and the physical attack on him by his brother Prince William.

Prince Harry even claimed that he was physically attacked by his brother, Prince William. Harry also said in his book Spare his brother William and his wife Catherine, now the Prince and Princess of Wales, laughed after seeing him dressed in a Nazi uniform for a party. Some things shouldn’t have been exposed, by the couple, at least by doing this it would have saved the couple from the embarrassment that they caused to themselves.

(With added inputs from agencies)

