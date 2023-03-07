Nobody wants to be a part of King Charles’ coronation. The British monarchy is a burden on the global economy. The coronation is set to take place in May, with a concert being held at Windsor Castle to celebrate the occasion. However, the line-up has been reportedly plagued with declined requests as Kylie Minogue also turned down the offer. The singer’s representatives confirmed to Express.co.uk: “Kylie unfortunately won’t be able to perform at The Coronation as she will be out of the country at that time.”

The native Australian has also only recently returned to her home country in 2021 after living in London for three decades. A source told the Mail on Sunday that the singer had “read the room” to make her decision. Republican campaigns for constitutional reforms in Australia have been on the rise ever since the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September last year. Paying close attention to this social outlook in her home country, the singer was reportedly advised that a performance at the Charles’ Coronation would not be taken too kindly. The source claimed that there was “some back and forth” between Kylie and the Coronation concert organisers. However, they said Kylie ultimately decided against the gig as “she doesn’t think it is the right thing to do”.

On the other hand, Kylie Minogue has reportedly said yes a few weeks back. So, what made her turn down the invite? Kylie has been an outspoken fan of the Royal Family and “an honorary Brit for years” according to the aforementioned publication. The Magic singer was part of the royal concert in 2018 celebrating the Queen’s 92nd birthday at the Royal Albert Hall. Following the monarch’s death, Kylie joined the streams of A-listers and famous faces sharing tributes online. She wrote on social media at the time: “The occasions I had the honour of being in the presence of Queen Elizabeth II, her energy, compassion and aura had a most singular brilliance.

King Charles’s coronation has been shunned by a number of A-list celebrities Spice Girls, Elton John and Harry Styles. Jedward have been vocal in recent months after the twins previously called for the monarchy to be abolished just days after Charles became king following Queen Elizabeth II’s death. Royal officials planning for the ceremony have raised concerns amid claims several musical celebrities have snubbed invitations to perform at King Charles’s Coronation celebrations. According to The Daily Mail report, Elton John, Harry Styles and the Spice Girls have turned down to perform at King Charles’ Coronation concert on May 7 because of their busy schedules. This looks like a kind of silent protest to abolish the monarchy.

The Spice Girls were seemingly all but confirmed as of last month, but it appears now that dream of reunited girl power is a no go. (So, unfortunately, no chance to recreate the iconic photo above, where Charles looks bewildered and unsure of what’s going on.) The Daily Express reports that both Elton John and Harry Styles are on tour and can’t make the May 7 date work with their schedules.

On the Royal British family front, Harry and Meghan are also thinking whether to attend the coronation or not. Prince Harry has “no excuse” for not attending King Charles’ coronation on May 6. The comment comes from Royal commentator Angela Mollard during her appearance on The Royal Report. However, the coronation coincides with Harry and Meghan’s son Archie’s fourth birthday, which could be a legitimate reason for the couple to miss the event. On May 6, 2023, Charles and wife Camilla will be crowned as King and Queen of the United Kingdom at Westminster Abbey.

