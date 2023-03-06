Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received an invitation to attend King Charles III’s coronation – despite their strained relationship with the royal family. “I can confirm The Duke has recently received email correspondence from His Majesty’s office regarding the coronation,” a spokesperson for the pair told The Sunday Times on Sunday.

If Harry and his wife, Meghan, were to attend the May 6 coronation at Westminster Abbey in London, it would be the first meeting between Charles and his younger son since Harry deepened the rift within the House of Windsor by revealing family secrets in his bestselling book, “Spare.”

“An immediate decision on whether The Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.” Charles ascended the throne in September 2022 after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

He’s set to be formally crowned on May 6, a date fans believe was chosen specifically to cause a conflict for Harry and Markle as it marks their son Archie’s 4th birthday. Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will be invited to King Charles III’s coronation, a statement from the couple suggests.

They say they have been emailed about the coronation, on 6 May, but will not confirm whether they plan to attend. It is understood that some prospective guests are being asked to save the date ahead of official invitations that will be sent later.

According to BBC report, Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on invitations. There has been speculation about whether the US-based couple would be invited, and whether they would attend the coronation of King Charles and Camilla, the Queen Consort.

“An immediate decision on whether the Duke and Duchess will attend will not be disclosed by us at this time.” Westminster Abbey, where the coronation will take place, has capacity for about 2,200 guests. Many public figures, politicians and international dignitaries are expected to attend, as well as the King’s family and friends. Formal printed invitations are expected to be sent closer to the time, but it is believed that some groups of guests are being approached in advance, advising them to save the date.

The focus on whether Prince Harry and Meghan will come to the coronation follows revelations in his memoir about tensions with his family. This included an account of an altercation with his brother Prince William, who as Prince of Wales is likely to have a role in the coronation ceremony.

In a previous interview about his memoir, Prince Harry had declined to say whether he would attend his father’s coronation, saying: “The door is always open. The ball is in their court.” If Prince Harry does return for the coronation, it is not known what part he might play, as he is no longer a “working royal”.

During the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, Prince Harry and Meghan were not part of the appearances on the Buckingham Palace balcony. These traditional appearances for the crowds will also be part of the coronation celebrations.

In an online interview on Saturday, Prince Harry said he had always ‘felt slightly different’ to other members of his family – and that his late mother, Diana, had felt the same. Meghan and Harry were as it is are feeling excluded from King Charles‘ coronation proceedings. Rejection is one of Meghan’s greatest insecurities and she herself has her own complexes. She should understand that the King Charles coronation event is primarily the king’s event. So how does it even matter whether Meghan is given that importance or not. As for Harry, he is a senior member of the royal family and his and Meghan’s presence at the coronation is important. But I guess Meghan is embarrassed over the content of Harry’s memoir Spare.

Despite multiple claims that Meghan feels excluded from the coronation, a source mentioned to the The Mirror that those allegations—as well as ones surrounding Meghan feeling embarrassed over the contents of Spare, including anecdotes about Harry losing his virginity—are ridiculous and nothing but lies. The question is even if Harry and Meghan goes how are they going to face the royal family of Britain after making so many allegations against them. Th memoir Spare and Netflix’s Harry & Meghan reflected badly on them and they lost the respect and dignity from the British public.

(With added inputs from agencies)

