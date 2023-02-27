Harry & Meghan | Explained: Why Meghan Markle feels excluded from King Charles coronation proceedings

Rejection is one of Meghan’s greatest insecurities and she herself has her own complexes. She should understand that the King Charles coronation event is primarily the king’s event. So how does it even matter whether Meghan is given that importance or not. As for Harry, he is a senior member of the royal family and his and Meghan’s presence at the coronation is important. But I guess Meghan is embarrassed over the content of Harry’s memoir Spare.

Despite multiple claims that Meghan feels excluded from the coronation, a source mentioned to the The Mirror that those allegations—as well as ones surrounding Meghan feeling embarrassed over the contents of Spare, including anecdotes about Harry losing his virginity—are ridiculous and “nothing but lies.

The Daily Mail reports that Meghan feels ‘excluded’ and, the outlet writes, “she and Prince Harry may not attend as a result.” The couple is said to be ‘weighing up’ whether or not to trek across the pond for the event at Westminster Abbey in London, as friends say they are ‘in limbo’ and considering a million different variables as to whether to attend or not.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams says fears over security and a “seismic drop” in popularity since Spare’s publication could mean Harry and Meghan might stay at home in California. (May 6 also happens to be the fourth birthday of their son, Archie, potentially further complicating matters.) And, while Harry wants to be by his father’s side on “pretty much the most important day” of Charles’ life, according to The Telegraph, insiders claim it’s a “complicated” decision: If they don’t go, they’ll be accused of “snubbing” the family, but if they do go, they’ll risk “being booed or labeled hypocrites.”

According to reports, Harry and Meghan’s friends say they’re not making any decisions until a formal invitation reaches their doorstep, and “they will then decide if they will go to the historic event together or if Harry would attend without Meghan,” The Daily Mail reports. “It is also possible that neither makes an appearance.” No matter if one or both attend, the visit will be “brief.”

Royal author Christopher Andersen, also speaking to Fox News, said “It’s increasingly beginning to look as if Harry and Meghan might well opt out of the Coronation. There are genuine security concerns, to be sure, and then there is the prospect of the Sussexes being roundly booed. Harry and Meghan are still licking their wounds over having been sidelined during the Queen’s funeral. It’s highly doubtful that they would be willing to face the prospect of that sort of public humiliation again, particularly on Archie’s birthday.”

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wants ultimate destruction of the royal family and not a compromise. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have launched several bombshell claims against the royal family, first in their Netflix documentary series and then Harry’s tell-all memoir, Spare. The prince also took part in several TV interviews to promote the book. Buckingham Palace has remained silent on the claims, while King Charles III still reportedly wants his youngest son to attend his historic Coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey on May 6.

But one royal commentator believes Harry and Meghan should stay away from the Coronation but added if Charles insists on them seeing him crowned in person, “he must protect the feelings and reputation of helpless William and Kate at all costs”. Dan Wootton wrote in his latest column for the MailOnline: “Harry and Meghan are seeking ultimate destruction, not a compromise.

(With added inputs from agencies)

