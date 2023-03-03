If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as royals, why do you need a sprawling cottage in UK and enjoy the perks of the royal and not do their duties towards the country? King Charles finally was bold enough to act as any normal parent would. But it looks like this action of eviction of Harry and Meghan from their royal home was taken by King Charles as a ‘king’ rather than a ‘father’. Or was it just a practical decision to offer the house to somebody else rather than keeping it vacant for most of the time. So far there has been no hint of revenge from King William’s side until the eviction.

Harry and Meghan cannot live in a house financed by the institution. The Daily Mail column states that Prince Harry in his best-selling memoir, Spare, he even invaded his father’s privacy by revealing that, “The 74-year-old monarch travels everywhere with his teddy bear, failed to get teenage Harry a therapist and was sometimes distant. Boo hoo!”

“So many secrets spilled, so much wounding treachery. I like to imagine Charles was muttering ‘I know it was you, Fredo. You broke my heart!’ as he signed the eviction notice with a fine quill and then firmly pressed his cipher into the hot wax.”

Some experts believe Harry and Meghan‘s ‘eviction’ is just the beginning’ of King Charles’ money saving move. According to the Mirror report It has been claimed today that Charles made the decision to remove the Sussexes from the Windsor property y as there has been no thaw in their relationship with the Royal Family and it has been offered to Prince Andrew.

Now it is reported that Harry and Meghan are arranging for the belongings that they still have at Frogmore Cottage to be sent to their home in California. Since quitting as working royals in 2020, Harry and Meghan have only used Frogmore Cottage a handful of times – most recently when they were in the UK for charity visits before the death of the late Queen. While others believe that it was King Charles way of revenge which was rather a very petty move on the part of the monarchy especially because the house was gifted to Harry and Meghan by the Queen as a wedding gift.

