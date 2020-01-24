You are here:

Ranveer Singh reveals Pankaj Tripathi’s first look as Team India manager PR Man Singh in Kabir Khan's 83

Ranveer Singh recently shared another character poster from his upcoming sports drama, 83. The Simmba gave a glimpse of Pankaj Tripathi's character as PR Man Singh, the manager of India's cricket team in 1983. Singh led the Indian cricket team as its manager both in 1983 and 1987, when the team managed to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup tournament.

Terming him as the 'Chief' and 'Backbone' of team India, Ranveer shared the first look poster.

Check out Pankaj Tripathi as PR Man Singh from 83

As per reports, Tripathi stated that he had met the former manager during his preparation for the role and that Man Singh was still a very disciplined person.

Check out this post on 83

Touted as the "biggest sports film" of the country, 83 chronicles Indian cricket team's historic 1983 World Cup triumph against the West Indies team.

Previously, the Padmaavat actor has introduced character posters of Dhairya Karwa, Adinath Kothare, Chirag Patil, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiiva, Saqib Saleem, Jatin Sarna, Nishant Dahiya, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Sahil Khatter and Dinker Sharma.

Chirag Patil will be seen essaying the role of his father and former Indian cricketer Sandeep Patil. Tahir Raj Bhasin will play Sunil Gavaskar. Jiiva will be seen as the top scorer in the final match of the 1983 world cup against West Indies, K Srikkanth. Saqib Saleem will play Mohinder Amarnath, and Jatin Sarna will portray Yashpal Sharma, whereas Dinker will play Kirti Azad.

Deepika Padukone, who was recently seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, will play Dev's wife Romi Bhatia

83 is slated to release on 10 April.

Updated Date: Jan 24, 2020 12:04:03 IST