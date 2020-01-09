Language: Hindi

Despite the standard disclaimer that appears at the start of pretty much every film these days ("any resemblance to persons living or dead is purely coincidental" etc), Chhapaak - as is evident from its promotions - is based on the true story of acid attack survivor and activist Laxmi Agarwal. In the film she becomes Malti (played by Deepika Padukone) whose life changes forever one day when acid is thrown on her face. Malti is 19 at the time and Basheer Khan aka Babbu, a family friend, is 30. His motive: she had ignored his romantic overtures and was clearly involved with a boy in a neighbouring school.

Director Meghna Gulzar's film, which she has co-written with Atika Chohan, is far from being a conventional high-pitched melodrama. Chhapaak's narrative style is largely documentary-like, leaving the horror of Malti's reality to do its work on viewer emotions. Besides, when we are first introduced to the protagonist, it is with her damaged face, and it is only in the climactic moments of the film that we get to see her for what she once was. Through most of the running time then, it is impossible not to compare the corroded skin on screen with the beauty that we know Padukone to be. The mere thought that one human being could do this to another, that scores of men continue to do this to women in India, is obviously shocking. Unfortunately, the bid to be understated is stretched too far.

Chhapaak means well, no doubt, but the screenplay is surprisingly thin (surprising because of Meghna's brilliant track record). Combine that with multiple weaknesses in the plotline, the excessive effort to stay low key and the unexpected shot at being a conformist fairytale in the end, and the result is a film that seems curiously detached from its heroine, despite the devastating true story that inspired it.

(A longer version of this review will be up shortly)

Rating: **1/2