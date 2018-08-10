You are here:

Rani Mukerji, Rajkumar Hirani, Freida Pinto, Vicky Kaushal kick off Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

FP Staff

Aug,10 2018 12:32:15 IST

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, which celebrates richness and diversity of contemporary Indian cinema, has officially begun with the first event as the opening press conference which was organised on 10 August at Melbourne’s central business district.

Touted as the largest film festival in the southern hemisphere, it brought together multiple Bollywood personalities including Rani Mukerji, Freida Pinto, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Rajkumar Hirani, Vicky Kaushal, Abhijaat Joshi, Mrunal Thakur and comedian Saadiya Ali.

IFFM's first conference hosted Bollywood actors including Rani Mukerji, Freida Pinto and Ali Faizal

IFFM's first conference hosted Bollywood actors including Rani Mukerji, Freida Pinto and Ali Fazal

Mitu Bhowmick Lange, the director of the film festival introduced all the actors present at the press conference.

Mitu Bhowmick Lange, IFFM's director addressing the guests.

Mitu Bhowmick Lange, IFFM's director addressing the guests

Martin Foley, the Minister of arts and culture flagged the start of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

Rani Mukerji (L) Minister Martin Foley (C) and Rajkumar Hirani (R)

Rani Mukerji (L) Minister Martin Foley (C) and Rajkumar Hirani (R)

Rani Mukerji who was the guest of honour talked about representing her country and fraternity as well as expressed gratitude towards the Victorian government for supporting the Bollywood industry. "The Indian film fraternity is so diverse, So many languages and cultures so it’s great to see films from various cultures under one roof,” she said.

Rani Mukerji with Mitu Bhowmick Lange

Rani Mukerji with Mitu Bhowmick Lange

Freida Pinto who will be soon in Tabrez Noorani's Love Sonia along with Mrunal Thakur, Richa Chadha, Demi Moore, Anupam Kher, Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao and Sai Tamhankar elaborated on giving a peep into the widespread epidemic of human trafficking and global sex trade network. "Love Sonia gives you a glimpse into the world of oval sex trafficking But it still doesn’t show the entire world of it. Also we didn’t want to make a gratuitous film. At the end of the day we want people to to understand the sense of what really happens in this part of the world and how much of it is kept away from us," she articulated.

Mrunal Thakur (L), Tabrez Noorani (C) and Freida Pinto (R)

Mrunal Thakur (L), Tabrez Noorani (C) and Freida Pinto (R)

Speaking about his attendance and Sanju which dominated the nominations along with Padmaavat, director Rajkumar Hirani said, "Mitu (Mitu Bhowmick Lange) is an inspiration for many. She’s always been kind to have me here and I’m looking to IFFM. Australia is a great country and with Melbourne being such an amazing city, I’m looking forward to meeting people here".

Rajkumar Hirani WITH Minister Martin Foley

Rajkumar Hirani with Minister Martin Foley

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will screen over 60 films from all across India in more than 22 languages. Also, fans will get an opportunity to interact with their favourite Bollywood celebrities in events like Panel Discussions and Q&As post the screening.

Rani Mukerji takes a selfie with a fan

Rani Mukerji takes a selfie with a fan

Updated Date: Aug 10, 2018 12:32 PM

tags: #Abhijaat Joshi #Ali Fazal #Buzz Patrol #BuzzPatrol #Entertainment #Freida Pinto #Indian Film Festival of Melbourne #Love Sonia #Mrunal Thakur #Rajkumar Hirani #Rani Mukerji #Richa Chadha #Vicky Kaushal

also see

Ali Fazal, Freida Pinto to be part of IFFM panel discussion on being non-American actors in the West

Ali Fazal, Freida Pinto to be part of IFFM panel discussion on being non-American actors in the West

Shakeela first look: Richa Chadha flaunts traditional Kerala saree, Kasava Pattu, in glimpse from upcoming biopic

Shakeela first look: Richa Chadha flaunts traditional Kerala saree, Kasava Pattu, in glimpse from upcoming biopic

Karishma Sharma likely to do a special song for Super 30, also featuring Hrithik Roshan

Karishma Sharma likely to do a special song for Super 30, also featuring Hrithik Roshan