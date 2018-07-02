Super 30: Mrunal Thakur to play Kathak dancer opposite Hrithik Roshan in Anand Kumar biopic

TV actress Mrunal Thakur will be soon making her big screen debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in Vikas Bahl's Super 30. The much-anticipated film is based on Patna-based mathematician Anand Kumar's life, who runs an IIT coaching institute for underprivileged kids called Super 30.

Although very little is known about the character, Thakur disclosed important details about her role in an interaction with DNA. She revealed that she is playing a classical dancer in the film and has been taking Kathak lessons from Renu Sharma, disciple of Kathak maestro Birju Maharaj.

The film will also feature a special song where Thakur will put her training to use. Speaking about the track, she tells DNA, "The movie is around 70 per cent complete. I have a few more days of shoot left. Only some scenes and the song are left to be shot. We are filming the track around July-end or early August. I have a portion in it where I will be doing Kathak."

Recently, Roshan was spotted shooting for the first schedule in Varanasi and later around Rajasthan's Sambhar Lake.

Produced by Phantom Films, Super 30 is scheduled to release this Republic Day on 26 January, 2019, along with Soumik Sen's Cheat India.

Updated Date: Jul 02, 2018 18:20 PM