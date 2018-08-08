Shakeela to supervise Richa Chadha's looks, behavioural traits, outfits for Indrajit Lankesh’s 2019 biopic

Richa Chadha will be seen essaying the role of popular South Indian actress, Shakeela in Indrajit Lankesh’s biopic of her early life and career. Shakeela reigned over the southern film industry during the 90s.

Chadha, known for her instinctive acting, wanted to get a first-hand experience of the famed personality in order to depict her more authentically on-screen. Hence, she went down to Bangalore from her shoot in Karnataka, to meet Shakeela.

As it was her first biopic, Chadha had the considerable responsibility of an honest portrayal which demanded intense observation and training. This is when Shakeela stepped in and volunteered to mentor Richa with getting the look for the film perfect, along with her other behavioural traits to ace the execution on celluloid.

Shakeela, who recently announced her 250th film in January 2018, helped Chadha with personal insights and subtle nuances of the role. Richa's spokesperson mentioned, "Shakeela is guiding Richa on the outfits and the look to maintain authenticity. Richa is elated to have Shakeela be such an imperative and crucial part of the process."

Shakeela is set to release sometime early in 2019 and the film will focus on the actress's rise to stardom and her popularity in Malayalam, Telugu and Tamil cinema.

