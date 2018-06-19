For Here Or To Go? trailer: Ali Fazal-starrer deals with immigration woes that Indians face in the US

The trailer for the upcoming film For Here Or To Go? features a bunch of Indian actors portraying the issues they face with stringent US immigration policies. In other words, it depicts the situation in the US from an Indian perspective.

After Victoria & Abdul, this is actor Ali Fazal's second crossover release.

The synopsis of the film, as provided by YouTube reads:

Young Silicon Valley software engineer Vivek Pandit is poised to become a key hire at a promising healthcare startup, but when they realize his work visa has less than a year remaining, the offer disappears. Having learned the hard way about the flaws in his “it’s just paperwork” mentality, Vivek battles forces beyond his control to get his visa extended, whether at his existing company or a new job. Along the way, his eyes are opened to the similar struggles of his own roommates and those around him. American in mind and Indian at heart, this is a contemporary story of ambition and ambivalence fueled by one’s immigration status that characterizes the dilemma of modern cultural displacement.

Joining Fazal in the film are actors Melanie Chandra, Rajit Kapur, Amitosh Nagpal and Omi Vaidya (of 3 Idiots fame).

Directed by Rucha Humnabadkar and written by Rishi S Bhilawadikar, the film promises to be based on true events. For Here Or To Go? is slated to release on 6 July.

Watch the trailer here:



Updated Date: Jun 19, 2018 17:01 PM