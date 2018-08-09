Takht: Karan Johar announces next multi-starrer with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi, Vicky Kaushal

Months after announcing Kalank, Karan Johar took to Twitter to reveal the lead cast of another upcoming multi-starrer Takht. The Dharma Productions project boasts of a top-line ensemble, including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. The director-producer also launched the logo of the film along with the first poster.

Johar also revealed in his tweets that the film has its roots in the Mughal empire and revolve around "an epic battle for the Majestic Mughal throne". Like most Dharma Productions, the film is touted to be a dramatic story about family, love, succession and how ambition and greed change the dynamics of relationships.

Takht's screenplay has been written by Sumit Roy, while Hussain Haidry, popular poet-writer, has co-written the dialogues with him. Johar acknowledged the writing team on Twitter and described them as the "heartbeat and soul of him film". Johar is directing the project and also co-producing it with Apoorva Mehta. He had last directed a short film for Netflix's anthology, Lust Stories.

The film will release in 2020.

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018 09:04 AM