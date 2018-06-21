Rajkumar Hirani confirms scripting 3 Idiots sequel, will start working on it after Munna Bhai 3

Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots, that was released back in 2009, remains one of the most loved movies in Bollywood history. Based on Chetan Bhagat's novel Five Point Someone, 3 Idiots was a stellar box office success and captured the imagination of an entire generation of the Indian audience.

Now, according to a report in DNA, the makers of the movie might be planning a sequel to the 2009 Aamir Khan blockbuster. The report states that director Rajkumar Hirani recently revealed during one of his Sanju promotional interviews that he is working on the script of a sequel to 3 Idiots with writer Abhijat Joshi. Back in January 2016, during a press conference for the celebration of 10 years of Rang De Basanti, Aamir Khan had also mentioned that Hirani has found a story for a sequel to 3 Idiots.

The report also states Hirani made it clear that after Sanju, he will immerse himself in Munna Bhai 3 and will be able to begin working on the 3 Idiots sequel post that.

3 Idiots was a story about two friends searching for their long lost companion. They revisit their college days and recall the memories of their friend who inspired them to think differently, even as the rest of the world called them "idiots". It starred Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Boman Irani among others.

3 Idiots was also immensely popular in China earning around $2.2 million in its month-long run.

