Marathi film Chumbak, featuring lyricist Swanand Kirkire, to premiere at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne

The ninth edition of Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) which is being held from 10th to 22 August, will screen the upcoming Marathi film Chumbak.

The movie has been directed by Sandeep Modi and will feature award-winning lyricist Swanand Kirkire in the lead role. The narrative of the movie revolves around the friendship between two oddball characters.

The story begins with a chance encounter between a 15-year-old waiter Baalu and a mentally slow 45-year-old man Prasanna. This meeting compels Baalu to make a choice between his dreams and morality. The combined choices then lead to shaping up their lives.

Chumbak is presented by Akshay Kumar who was moved by the film when he saw one of the screenings in Mumbai. The film is slated to release on 27 July in India and will have an Australian premiere at the festival in 2018.

Speaking about the premiere, Swanand said, "I am really excited that our film Chumbak is selected in the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and I am really looking forward to the response of Australian people that how do they receive the film."

He further added, "This is the film about which path to choose in life, you are always on the crossroads of right and wrong, of choosing what is good for you and what is good for everybody else. I am very happy that a superstar like Akshay Kumar has agreed, I mean he has liked the film so much that he presenting the film now for us in India".

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 14:19 PM