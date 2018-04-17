Demi Moore impressed with Manoj Bajpayee's performance in Love Sonia, film based on sex trade

Bollywood actor and two-time National Award winner Manoj Bajpayee commands huge reverence among audiences in India for his powerhouse performances over the years. From films like Satya, Shool in the 1990s to the recent Gangs of Wasseypur, Aligarh — his acting prowess is one to look out for.

In his latest film Love Sonia, based on the international sex trafficking racket, Bajpayee is joined by a bevy of actors like Richa Chadha, Freida Pinto, Adil Hussain, Rajkummar Rao, Anupam Kher and Hollywood actress Demi Moore. The Tabrez Noorani-directorial has been doing the rounds in many national, international film festivals.

Bajpayee was recently in Los Angeles, USA to attend a film festival where his film Galli Gulliyan was selected to be the opening film. Incidentally, the actor also attended the special screening of his upcoming film Love Sonia organised by the makers, where he met Moore.

Sources close to the actor revealed that Moore was overwhelmed after watching Love Sonia and praised Bajpayee for his performance in the film. After the screening both the actors spoke about their respective film industries and discussed culture, cinema, etc. It was also reported that Bajpayee gifted the Hollywood actress DVDs of his films like Aligarh, Budhia and Gangs of Wasseypur.

