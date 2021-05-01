From Farhan Akhtar's Toofan on Amazon Prime Video, season 2 of Love, Death + Robots on Netflix, and Salman Khan's Radhe on ZeePlex, here's what you can look forward to streaming in May.

As the pandemic reaches its worst in India, stepping out becomes more difficult. During such times, online digital content comes in as one of the few saviours. From Netflix to Amazon Prime Video, here are all the titles that the audience can expect to watch in May:

Netflix

Monster – 7 May

Released at the Sundance Film Festival three years ago, Monster adapts Walter Dean Myers’ novel about a 17-year-old honour student in the US, who suddenly faces charges of felony murder. The legal drama also stars Oscar winner Jennifer Hudson.

Jupiter's Legacy- 7 May

Jupiter's Legacy is a multi-generational drama that will follow millennial superheroes struggling to live up to their superhero parents' achievements over the course of eight episodes. American Jesus will be a Spanish-English show about a 12-year old boy who realises he is Jesus Christ and his powers to turn water into and perhaps even bring the dead back to life.

Milestone – 7 May

Directed by Ivan Ayr (of Soni-fame), and starring Lakshvir Saran and Suvinder Vicky, Milestone (Meel Patthar) follows the journey of a trucker trying to reconcile with a jobless future only moments after losing his most beloved person.

Oxygen- 12 May

Netflix’s French survival thriller Oxygen's story centres on a young woman who wakes up in a medical cryo unit. She doesn’t remember who she is or how she ended up sequestered in a box no larger than a coffin. As she’s running out of oxygen, she must rebuild her memory to find a way out of her nightmare.

Cinema Bandi- 14 May

Raj and DK's heartwarming slice-of-life Telugu narrative follows an autorickshaw driver as he goes about his small village trying to shoot a film with the camera he got hold of accidentally.

Haunted (Season 3) – 14 May

Netflix returns with one of its most popular horror series based on people’s real-life experiences with the supernatural — ghosts, poltergeists, monsters, what have you.

Love, Death + Robots (Season 2) – 14 May

The second season of Love, Death + Robots sees Jennifer Yuh Nelson joining as supervising director, overseeing all episodes. She previously directed multiple episodes of Spawn, Kung Fu Panda 2, and Kung Fu Panda 3, and the live-action feature The Darkest Minds.

The first season of Love, Death and Robots was a collection of animated short stories spanning several genres, including science-fiction, fantasy, horror and comedy. Each episode runs from six to seventeen minutes in length, and hails from different writers, directors, and animation studios.

Love, Death + Robots is executive produced by David Fincher, Tim Miller, Jennifer Miller, and Josh Donen.

The Woman in the Window – 14 May

The Woman in the Window will see Amy Adams in the lead. The film is based on AJ Finn's bestselling novel of the same name, which debuted at No 1 on The New York Times bestseller list, and remains the biggest-selling adult fiction title of 2018. It is directed by Joe Wright from a screenplay written by Tracy Letts (best known for writing August: Osage County). Scott Rudin and Eli Bush are producing the project.

Gary Oldman, Anthony Mackie, Fred Hechinger, Wyatt Russell, and Brian Tyree Henry also feature in supporting roles.

Sardar Ka Grandson – 18 May

In Sardar Ka Grandson, Arjun Kapoor plays a US-returned grandson who will go to any length to fulfil the last wish of Sardar (Neena Gupta), the family matriarch. Described as a coming-of-age cross-border romance, the story has been penned by Anuja Chauhan and director Kaashvie Nair with dialogues by Amitosh Nagpal.

Sardaar Ka Grandson also features Rakul Preet Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, Soni Razdan, Kanwaljit Singh, and Kumud Mishra. It is co-produced by Abraham's JA Entertainment, Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment, and Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series Films.

Army of the Dead – 21 May

A zombie heist movie by Zack Snyder, Army of the Dead features Dave Bautista, Garret Dillahunt, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Raul Castillo, Tig Notaro, Theo Rossi, Ana de la Reguera, Matthias Schweighofer, and Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi.

The film follows a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, when a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

Blue Miracle – 27 May

Netflix’s upcoming life-affirming drama follows the story of a Mexican orphanage struggling to survive in the aftermath of Hurricane Odile that occurred in 2014.

Directed by Julio Quintana, the film was acquired by Netflix in February. It stars Dennis Quad in the lead.

The Kominsky Method (Season 3) – 28 May

While season 2 pumped it up with Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin’s comic timing, the third and final season of Chuck Lorre’s comedy series will not see Arkin’s return.

Amazon Prime Video

The Underground Railroad - 14 May

The Underground Railroad is director Barry Jenkins’ limited series set in the Civil War era. Based on Colson Whitehead's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, The Underground Railroad is a fictional tale of Cora and Caesar, two slaves in the south-eastern US, who plan to escape from the Georgia plantation by following the Underground Railroad. Thuso Mbedu, Chase W Dillon, and Joel Edgerton are part of the cast.

Toofan - 21 May

Directed by Rang De Basanti-fame Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Toofan is a sports drama which stars Farhan Akhtar in the lead role. Akhtar, who plays a professional boxer in the film, is joined by Mrunal Thakur, Paresh Rawal, Supriya Pathak Kapur, and Hussain Dalal in supporting roles.

Pink: All I Know So Far - 25 May

Amazon announced P!NK: All I Know So Far, an upcoming documentary about pop star P!NK, in March.

The film shows P!NK as she embarks on her 2019 Beautiful Trauma world tour, all while trying to balance being a mom, a wife, a boss, and a performer. Mixing footage from the road, behind-the-scenes interviews, and personal material, director Michael Gracey gives audiences a glimpse of the music star's life.

The documentary has been produced by Gracey and Isabella Parish in conjunction with Luminaries, Silent House, and Lefty Paw Print.

Solos - 25 May

Amazon Prime’s anthology series Solos features Academy Award-winning actors Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway, and Helen Mirren.

The series, created by David Weil, also features actors Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens, and Constance Wu.

The seven-part anthology series explores the strange, beautiful, heartbreaking, hilarious, wondrous truths of what it means to be human. "The series spans present and future, and illuminates that even during our most isolated moments, we are all connected through the human experience," the streamer said in a release.

Solos is executive produced by Weil and Laura Lancaster with Pixie Wespiser serving as a producer.

Weil makes his directorial debut, helming three episodes. Sam Taylor-Johnson directs and executive produces two episodes. Additional directors include Zach Braff and Tiffany Johnson.

Disney + Hotstar

Star Wars: The Bad Batch - 3 May

Star Wars: The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War.

Members of Bad Batch—a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army—each possess a singular exceptional skill that makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

Pose (season 3) - 3 May

The FX series follows the New York drag ball culture among LGBTQ+ and gender non-conforming Black and Latino communities. The third and final season will drop on 3 May.

Disney+ Hotstar Quix- 7 May

Disney+ Hotstar is launching a lineup of short-format titles starring the likes of Mandira Bedi, Vidya Malavade, Poonam Dhillon and Shreyas Talpade, among others. Since these will be mini-episodes, the channel is launching it under the umbrella of Disney+ Hotstar Quix.

Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele - 9 May

Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele features Anshuman Jha and Zareen Khan. The show follows two friends who set out on an adventure of a lifetime and discover something beautiful.

Oslo- TBA

Adapted from the Tony Award-winning play of the same name, Oslo is based on a true story of negotiations between implacable enemies that led to the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords.

Starring Golden Globe-winner Ruth Wilson (HBO’s His Dark Materials, Mrs. Wilson) as Mona Juul, a Norwegian foreign minister, and Emmy-nominee Andrew Scott (Fleabag, Black Mirror) as Terje Rød-Larsen, a Norwegian sociologist and Mona’s husband, the film details the secret back-channel talks, unlikely friendships and quiet heroics of a small but committed group of Israelis, Palestinians and one Norwegian couple.

Apple TV+

Mythic Quest Season 2 – 7 May

Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet follows one of the most globally popular multiplayer video games. The narrative of the second season involves the team’s efforts in expanding the universe based on the success of Raven Banquet. Rob McElhenney, Charlotte Nicdao, F Murray Abraham, Ashly Burch, Imani Hakim, David Hornsby, Jessie Ennis, and Danny Pudi return for this season as well.

The series is created by McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz. The first two episodes are scheduled to premiere on 7 May, with new episodes releasing weekly.

MXPlayer

Ramyug – 6 May

MXPlayer announced their new series Ramyug in April, directed by Hum Tum-fame Kunal Kohli.

The series "celebrates the life and journey of Rama, prince of Ayodhya and his righteous rule (Ram-raj) that inaugurated a golden age for all mankind." The majestic series sees an ensemble cast of Diganth Manchale, Akkshay Dogra, Aishwarya Ojha, Kabir Duhan Singh, Vivan Bhatena, Navdeep Pallapolu, Anish John Kokken, Shishir Mohan Sharma, Jatin Sial, Shweta Gulati, Suparna Marwah, Mamta Verma, Tisca Chopra, Dalip Tahil, Anup Soni, Vikram Singh Chauhan, Hemant Kumar Pandey, Arun Singh, Ravi Jhankal, Shaan Grover, Amit Madan Gaur, Teena Singh, and Danish Akhtar in pivotal roles.

MUBI

Mr Jones – 7 May

This biographical thriller by Agnieszka Holland loosely tells the story of Gareth Jones, a journalist from Wales, who uncovered the truth about the Holodomor, the devastating famine in Ukraine in which millions died. In March 1933, Gareth Jones takes a train from Moscow to Kharkov in Ukraine.

He disembarks at a small station and sets off on foot on a journey through the country where he experiences at first hand the horrors of famine. Everywhere there are dead people, and everywhere he goes he meets henchmen of the Soviet secret service, who are determined to prevent news about the catastrophe from getting out to the general public.

Stalin’s forced collectivisation of agriculture has resulted in misery and ruin; the policy is tantamount to mass murder. Supported by Ada Brooks, a New York Times reporter, Jones succeeds in spreading the shocking news in the West, thereby putting his powerful rival, the Pulitzer Prize-winning, pro-Stalin journalist Walter Duranty, firmly in his place.

ZEEPlex

Radhe – 13 May

Salman Khan's Radhe will simultaneously release in cinemas and on a pay-per-view basis on ZEEPlex on 13 May. The film will also be available on DTH operators such as Dish, D2H, Tata Sky, and Airtel Digital TV.

The action drama was scheduled to hit screens during Eid on 22 May last year but was delayed due to the pandemic-mandated shutdown. In January, the makers confirmed that Radhe will be out in theatres.

Radhe will also open in theatres worldwide, adhering to the COVID-19 protocol issued by the respective governments.

Sony LIV

Maharani- TBA

Huma Qureshi features in Subhash Kapoor's political thriller Maharani. The actress plays Rani Bharati, the Chief Minister's wife, embroiled in a sudden turn of events after her husband announces an unexpected candidate as his successor.

Directed by Karan Sharma, the series also stars Sohum Shah, Amit Sial, Kani Kusruti, and Vineet Kumar among others.