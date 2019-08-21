Disney postpones release of Emma Stone's live-action film Cruella, Amy Adam's The Woman in the Window

Disney has delayed the release of the live-action Cruella to May, 2021 and the drama The Woman in the Window to 2020, reports Variety.

Emma Stone will play Cruella De Vil, the infamous villain in what is being touted as an origin story, set in the early 1980s with a punk vibe. The film also stars Emma Thompson. Joel Fry will play the role of Jasper, who along with his partner Horace, kidnaps the 101 dalmatians for Cruella. I Tonya director Craig Gillespie will helmi the live-action take on the 1961 animated classic 101 Dalmatians.

The Woman in the Window will see Amy Adams in the lead. The film is based on AJ Finn's bestselling novel of the same name, which debuted at No 1 on the New York Times bestseller list, and remains the biggest selling adult fiction title of 2018. It is directed by Joe Wright from a screenplay written by Tracy Letts (best known for writing August: Osage County). Scott Rudin and Eli Bush are producing the project.

Other films that have also had their release date revised are Fox's Empty Man for 7 August, 2020, and Everybody's Talking About Jamie, adapted from a musical about a teenager from England, who wants to be a drag queen, for 23 October, 2020. Variety further writes that Disney has removed an untitled live-action film, set to be out on 28 May, 2021 from its schedule.

Meanwhile, Disney plans to roll out its streaming service Disney+ soon. The platform will include its latest movies including Avengers: Endgame, Aladdin, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The service will also draw upon Disney's library of its existing films. While Disney+ will roll out in the United States, Canada and the Netherlands on 12 November, its content will reportedly be made available in India on Hotstar, according to Livemint.

