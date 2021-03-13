Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai to release on Eid, actor announces with new poster

'Eid ka commitment tha, Eid par hi aayenge kyun ki ek baar jo maine...,' Salman Khan wrote on Twitter, referring to the popular 'commitment' dialogue from Wanted

Salman Khan, on Saturday, 13 March, announced the release date of his upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Taking to social media, Salman revealed that the much-awaited project is set to hit the cinema halls on Eid this year, on 13 May. Directed by Prabhudeva, the action drama was originally scheduled to release during Eid 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Referring to his popular dialogue from Wanted in the tweet, Salman shared that he had promised to entertain fans on the occasion of Eid last year with Radhe and he's fulfilling his commitment this year. In the new poster, the actor is seen in an intense avatar.

Check out the announcement here

Salman is known for releasing his films on Eid. Most of his Eid releases include Wanted, Ek Tha Tiger, Dabangg, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Kick.

Disha Patani will be seen as Salman’s love interest in the film. Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff are also part of the project. It is being produced by Salman, his brother Sohail Khan and brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri.

With Radhe, the actor has collaborated with Prabhudeva for the third time after films like Wanted (2009) and Dabangg 3 (2019).

Salman also has films like Antim: The Final Truth, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Pathan (cameo appearance) and the third installment of Tiger series in his kitty.