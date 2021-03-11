Mrunal Thakur unveils her look from Toofaan; teaser releases on 12 March

Toofan premieres on Amazon Prime Video on 21 May

Actress Mrunal Thakur has released her look for the upcoming film Toofaan on Thursday, 11 March. Taking to Twitter, the actress shared the English and Hindi poster of the sports drama which stars Farhan Akhtar in the lead role. Directed by Rang De Basanti famed Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film will release on Amazon Prime Video on 21 May, 2021.

Life taught him to fight. Love taught him what to fight for. #ToofaanOnPrime, teaser out tomorrow at 12 PM.

World premiere, May 21. ❤️ or 🔁 this tweet to set a reminder for the teaser premiere from @PrimeVideoINhttps://t.co/j3I9Zhy2Fd@excelmovies @ROMPPictures @FarOutAkhtar pic.twitter.com/IaeBLhT19C — Mrunal Thakur (@mrunal0801) March 11, 2021

Besides Toofaan, Mrunal will be seen opposite Shahid Kapoor in the upcoming sports drama Jersey. The 28-year-old actor has also been cast in Aankh Micholi, a comedy-drama, and the war film Pippa that has Ishaan Khattar in the lead.

Speaking about her choice of roles, Mrunal said in an interview with Filmfare that she wants to do something difficult and that challenges her.

Toofan is the story of a national-level boxer. Speaking about his second film with Farhan after the 2013 superhit movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Rakeysh said that after working in their first film together, he was certain that the 47-year-old actor would be perfect for the lead role in Toofaan. The director said that his upcoming film will motivate people to get out of their comfort zones and fight for their dreams, reported ANI.

Farhan had also shared another poster of Toofaan on 10 March and announced the trailer release of the film. The project is jointly bankrolled by Excel Entertainment and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra Pictures (ROMP).