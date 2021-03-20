P!NK announces her documentary All I Know So Far will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 21 May
The film shows P!NK as she embarks on her 2019 Beautiful Trauma world tour, with footage from the road, behind-the-scenes interviews and personal material.
Amazon has announced that P!NK: All I Know So Far, an upcoming documentary about pop star P!NK, will release on 21 May.
The 41-year-old singer also features in the documentary which will be making its debut on streamer Amazon Prime Video, reported Deadline.
Check out the announcement here
✨MAY 21st. ALL I KNOW SO FAR. Directed by the one and only Michael Gracey. Starring the cutest kids, made by me. I’m in there, too 👩🏼🎤
Come jump on the tour bus and see how it really goes. Cause it’s Wembley F*cking Stadium. @PrimeVideo ✨#comingsoon pic.twitter.com/2Ebh4cmNUo
— P!nk (@Pink) March 18, 2021
The film shows P!NK as she embarks on her 2019 Beautiful Trauma world tour, all while trying to balance being a mom, a wife, a boss, and a performer.
Mixing footage from the road, behind-the-scenes interviews and personal material, director Michael Gracey gives audiences a glimpse of her life.
The documentary has been produced by Gracey and Isabella Parish in conjunction with Luminaries, Silent House and Lefty Paw Print.
(With inputs from Press Trust of India)
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
Adele shares joint legal, physical custody of son, won't pay child or spousal support as divorce gets finalised
Adele and her husband Simon Konecki separated in August 2019, and the singer filed for divorce the following month.
Amazon Prime Video ventures into film production in India with Akshay Kumar's Ram Setu
Following its theatrical release, Ram Setu will be available for Amazon Prime Video.
Radhika Apte says she doesn't categorise her projects via platforms: 'If something is entertaining, it is good for anything'
Radhika Apte said she doesn't believe in slotting projects on the basis of platforms as the audience today is smart enough to watch good content, irrespective of its availability online or in theatres.