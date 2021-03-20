P!NK announces her documentary All I Know So Far will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 21 May

The film shows P!NK as she embarks on her 2019 Beautiful Trauma world tour, with footage from the road, behind-the-scenes interviews and personal material.

Amazon has announced that P!NK: All I Know So Far, an upcoming documentary about pop star P!NK, will release on 21 May.

The 41-year-old singer also features in the documentary which will be making its debut on streamer Amazon Prime Video, reported Deadline.

Check out the announcement here

✨MAY 21st. ALL I KNOW SO FAR. Directed by the one and only Michael Gracey. Starring the cutest kids, made by me. I’m in there, too 👩🏼‍🎤

Come jump on the tour bus and see how it really goes. Cause it’s Wembley F*cking Stadium. @PrimeVideo ✨#comingsoon pic.twitter.com/2Ebh4cmNUo — P!nk (@Pink) March 18, 2021

The film shows P!NK as she embarks on her 2019 Beautiful Trauma world tour, all while trying to balance being a mom, a wife, a boss, and a performer.

Mixing footage from the road, behind-the-scenes interviews and personal material, director Michael Gracey gives audiences a glimpse of her life.

The documentary has been produced by Gracey and Isabella Parish in conjunction with Luminaries, Silent House and Lefty Paw Print.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)