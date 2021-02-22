Netflix to release Zack Snyder’s zombie film Army of the Dead on 21 May, confirms director

Headlined by Dave Bautista, Army of the Dead is set following a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas, when a group of mercenaries take the ultimate gamble, venturing into the quarantine zone to pull off the greatest heist ever attempted.

Filmmaker Zack Snyder's zombie heist movie Army of the Dead is set for a 21 May premiere on streaming platform Netflix.

The director shared the news on Twitter along with the film's official poster.

Here is the announcement

He also revealed that the first teaser of the movie will come out on Thursday.

The filmmaker, known for movies such as 300, Watchmen, Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, returns to zombie genre with the upcoming film.

He had made his directorial debut with zombie horror Dawn of the Dead in 2004.

The cast also feature Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Garret Dillahunt, Raul Castillo, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Matthias Schweighofer and Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)