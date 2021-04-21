Described as a coming-of-age cross-border romance, Sardar Ka Grandson also stars Rakulpreet Singh and Soni Razdan.

Arjun Kapoor's upcoming project Sardar Ka Grandson will head to streaming platform Netflix on 18 May. The streamer also released a trailer of the film today.

Kapoor plays a US-returned grandson who will go to any length to fulfil the last wish of Sardar (Neena Gupta), the family matriarch. Described as a coming-of-age cross-border romance, the story has been penned by Anuja Chauhan and director Kaashvie Nair with dialogues by Amitosh Nagpal

Sardaar Ka Grandson also features Neena Gupta, Rakulpreet Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, Soni Razdan, Kanwaljit Singh and Kumud Mishra.

Nair has previously assisted filmmaker Nikkhil Advani on 2013 action thriller D-Day and co-directed TV series POW: Bandi Yuddh Ke.

"Sardar Ka Grandson is personal because it is a delectable mix of my grandparents and my attachment to my childhood home. It celebrates the unconditional love between grandparents and grandchildren," Nair said in a press release.

The film, which also features John Abraham and Aditi Rao Hydari, is produced by T-Series, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment.

Radhe, Salman Khan's third collaboration with Prabhu Deva, will have its release just a few days before Sardar Ka Grandson. The action thriller will be available in theatres, pay-per-view platform ZEEPlex and major DTH operators from 13 May.

