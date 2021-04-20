Love Death + Robots, Annette, The Underground Railroad, The Handmaid's Tale season 4: Trailers this week

From Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard's Annette to the second season of Netflix's LOVE DEATH+ ROBOTS, here are the trailers released this week

This week, the trailers of some of the most highly-anticipated projects, from LOVE DEATH+ ROBOTS to The Handmaid's Tale, have been unveiled.

Here's a lowdown of all the trailers dropped this week.

LOVE DEATH+ ROBOTS

Netflix has unveiled a new trailer of Love, Death + Robots, confirming that it's getting a second volume. The sci-fi anthology series first premiered in 2019 and was subsequently renewed for a second season. The newest instalment will debut on 14 May, the streamer announced.

Presented by Tim Miller, David Fincher, Jennifer Miller, and Joshua Donen, the sophomore season is expected to introduce "naked giants, Christmas demons, and robots-gone-wild."

Annette

The trailer of Marion Cotillard and Adam Driver's Annette has also been released. Set to open the 74th Cannes Film Festival on 6 July, the Leos Carax directorial tells the story of Henry (Driver), a stand-up comedian with a fierce sense of humour, and Ann (Cotillard), a famous singer.

In the spotlight, they are the perfect couple, healthy, happy and glamorous but the birth of their first child, Annette, a mysterious girl with an exceptional destiny, will change their lives.

Annette, Carax's first film in English, will premiere in Competition nine years after the premiere of his film Holy Motors.

The Underground Railroad

The first trailer from Amazon Prime Video's The Underground Railroad, director Barry Jenkins’ limited series set in Civil War-era, is now out. Based on Colson Whitehead's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, The Underground Railroad is a fictional tale of Cora and Caesar, two slaves in the southeastern United States, who plan to escape from the Georgia plantation by following the Underground Railroad. Thuso Mbedu, Chase W. Dillon and Joel Edgerton are part of the cast.

The Underground Railroad will premiere on 14 May.

The Handmaid's Tale

Amazon Prime Video has also debuted the official trailer of The Handmaid's Tale season 4, which begins streaming from 30 April. The multiple Emmy-winning series, based on Margaret Atwood's 1985 novel of the same name, is set around the dystopian country of Gilead where women are stripped of their rights and forced into sexual slavery.

The show stars Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, O-T Fagbenle, Max Minghella, Samira Wiley and Bradley Whitford.

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

The trailer of The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, the sequel to Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L Jacksons' The Hitman’s Bodyguard, has been released.

Directed by Patrick Hughes, The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard sees bodyguard Michael Bryce (Reynolds) and hitman Darius Kincaid (Jackson) stuck in another dangerous mission, this time with Darius' con artist wife Sonia (Salma Hayek).

As Bryce tries to protect this dangerous couple, this trio finds themselves in the crosshairs of a powerful maniac, played by Antonio Banderas.

The movie will also feature Morgan Freeman, Frank Grillo and Richard E Grant.