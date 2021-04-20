Amazon Prime Video to premiere Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway‘s anthology series Solos on 21 May
Solos, created by David Weil, also features Helen Mirren, Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens and Constance Wu
Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday announced that the highly anticipated anthology series Solos, starring Academy Award-winning actors Morgan Freeman, Anne Hathaway and Helen Mirren, will premiere on the streamer on 21 May.
The series, created by David Weil, also features actors Uzo Aduba, Nicole Beharie, Anthony Mackie, Dan Stevens and Constance Wu.
The seven-part anthology series explores the strange, beautiful, heart-breaking, hilarious, wondrous truths of what it means to be human. The series spans our present and future and illuminates that even during our most isolated moments we are all connected through the human experience, the streamer said in a release.
Solos is executive produced by Weil and Laura Lancaster with Pixie Wespiser serving as a producer.
Weil makes his directorial debut, helming three episodes. Sam Taylor-Johnson directs and executive produces two episodes. Additional directors include Zach Braff and Tiffany Johnson.
