Panipat box office collection: Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt's period drama earns Rs 9.90 crore in two days

Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer period drama Panipat, which had a mediocre opening day, has collected Rs 9.90 crore after two days of its theatrical release. Trade analysts note that the film has witnessed an upward trend in Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai circuit since Friday.

However, Panipat has had an underwhelming response in comparison to its concurrent release, Pati Patni Aur Woh. The Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey film has earned Rs 21.43 crore in two days.

Check out the box office figures here

#Panipat shows an upward trend on Day 2... #Maharashtra [#Mumbai circuit especially] is performing best... Needs to cover lost ground on Day 3, especially in circuits with strong presence of multiplexes... Fri 4.12 cr, Sat 5.78 cr. Total: ₹ 9.90 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 8, 2019

The film portrays the Third Battle of Panipat, which was fought between the Maratha empire and the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali. There were three battles of Panipat in total, which shaped the Mughal history and rule in the country.

While Arjun plays Sadashiv Rao Bhau, Kriti Sanon is seen as his wife Parvati Bai. Sanjay Dutt essays the role of antagonist Ahmed Shah Abdali.

As soon as the trailer was out earlier this month, there have been many comparisons and similarities drawn between Panipat and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavat. Besides, the situation also led to a meme session, comparing Arjun with Ranveer Singh. In an interview to Firstpost, Arjun opened up on the crticsim and reasons, “There is nothing wrong in being critical. I am self-critical, and I am critical about other people’s work but we don’t have logic in conversations. I just want to say that there are many stories from that era so do we stop making it?"

Ashutosh Gowariker, known for his large-scale period film after Lagaan (2001) and Jodhaa Akbar (2008), has directed Panipat.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 08, 2019 15:17:11 IST