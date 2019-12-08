Pati Patni Aur Woh, starring Kartin Aaryan and Ananya Panday, makes Rs 21.43 cr in two days

The second day of Pati Patni Aur Woh experienced a significant surge in its earnings. The comedy, which opened to Rs 9.10 crore on Friday, raked in Rs 12.33 crore on Saturday. Its current domestic box office collection stands at Rs 21.43 crore.

Trade analysts believe that the film can earn upto Rs 36 crore in its first week. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, Pati Patni Aur Woh has attracted the youth as well as families to cinemas. It faces competition from Ashutosh Gowariker's historical drama Panipat, which is also faring decently at the box office.

The movie has also become Kartik Aaryan's highest opener, followed by Luka Chuppi (Rs 8.01 crore), Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 (Rs 6.80 crore), Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (Rs 6.42 crore), Pyaar Ka Punchnama (Rs 92 lakh).

Here are the latest box office figures

#PatiPatniAurWoh hits the bull’s eye... Witnesses all-round growth on Day 2... Wins over youngistaan as well as family audience, metros as well as mass markets... Eyes ₹ 36 cr [+/-] total in its *opening weekend*... Fri 9.10 cr, Sat 12.33 cr. Total: ₹ 21.43 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 8, 2019

From the Australian and Kiwi markets, the film has earned an approximate Rs 19.52 lakh and Rs 5.87 lakh, respectively, reports Bollywood Hungama.

Pati Patni Aur Woh is a modern day retelling of BR Chopra's 1978 iconic comedy of the same name. The film follows the escapades of Aaryan as Chintu Tyagi, a government employee in Kanpur, who falls in love with Tapasya (Ananya Panday) despite being married to Vedika (Bhumi Pednekar). The film also features a remix version of Govinda's 'Akhiyon Se Goli Maare' (from 1998 comedy Dulhe Raja).

Speaking about her role, Panday recently told Firstpost, "If I'm playing 'woh,' it doesn't mean I endorse extramarital affairs. It's just a character. These days, the 'woh' in a relationship can be anything from the mobile phone to work life, anything that creates a rift between the married couple."

Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film will be bankrolled by T-Series's Bhushan Kumar, and Chopra's grandsons Juno Chopra and Abhay Chopra.

Updated Date: Dec 08, 2019 11:52:43 IST