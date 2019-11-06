You are here:

Panipat trailer: Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon's period drama triggers memes on Twitter

The trailer of Ashutosh Gowariker's upcoming historical drama Panipat has created quite a buzz on the internet. The film stars Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles as Parvati Bai and Sadashiv Rao Bhau. A bearded and kohl-eyed Sanjay Dutt plays the role of Ahmad Shah Abdali. The film depicts the story of the Third Battle of Panipat.

Panipat trailer did not seem to entirely convince fans with either the cast or the acting. Once the trailer was released, many took to social media to express their views. While some are impressed with Gowariker's skill to pull off grand period dramas, others are critical of the protagonist's casting and have drawn comparisons with Ranveer Singh's films Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani.

Here are some of the reactions to the film's trailer

Ashutosh Gowariker after signing Arjun Kapoor for the lead role in #Panipat #PanipatTrailer pic.twitter.com/DI0V65VSd2 — Ⓜ️ (@Pavan_Mandre) November 5, 2019

#PanipatTrailer

*Wi-Fi signal drops by one bar*

Youtube video quality ~ pic.twitter.com/m72Xvtv569 — Another Gujju (@im_NEWhere) November 5, 2019

Just watched the #Panipat trailer. Arjun Kapoor playing the role of Ranveer Singh of Bajirao Mastani and Sanjay Dutt playing the role of Ranveer Singh of Padmaavat. — Sunil- the cricketer (@1sInto2s) November 5, 2019

Arjun kapoor is playing Ranveer Singh of Bajirao Mastani and Sanjay Dutt is playing Ranveer Singh of Padmaavat. #PanipatTrailer — Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) November 5, 2019

EMI installment to Middle class People : #PanipatTrailer pic.twitter.com/egyoivCSgD — Raghav Masoom (@comedibanda) November 5, 2019

Pic1- Parvati bai fighting Pic2- woman behind chhamak Challo 😂😂😂 #PanipatTrailer pic.twitter.com/8XSvByks53 — Priyaranjan (@Priyaranjan118) November 5, 2019

Panipat is slated to release on 6 December, and will clash with Kartik Aaryan-starrer rom-com Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Updated Date: Nov 06, 2019 10:27:14 IST