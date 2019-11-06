You are here:

Panipat trailer: Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon's period drama triggers memes on Twitter

FP Staff

Nov 06, 2019 10:27:14 IST

The trailer of Ashutosh Gowariker's upcoming historical drama Panipat has created quite a buzz on the internet. The film stars Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles as Parvati Bai and Sadashiv Rao Bhau. A bearded and kohl-eyed Sanjay Dutt plays the role of Ahmad Shah Abdali. The film depicts the story of the Third Battle of Panipat.

Panipat trailer did not seem to entirely convince fans with either the cast or the acting. Once the trailer was released, many took to social media to express their views. While some are impressed with Gowariker's skill to pull off grand period dramas, others are critical of the protagonist's casting and have drawn comparisons with Ranveer Singh's films Padmaavat and Bajirao Mastani.

Here are some of the reactions to the film's trailer

 

Here are some of the memes shared by the viewers on Twitter post the release of the film trailer.

Panipat is slated to release on 6 December, and will clash with Kartik Aaryan-starrer rom-com Pati Patni Aur Woh.

Updated Date: Nov 06, 2019 10:27:14 IST

