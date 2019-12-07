Panipat, Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's Ashutosh Gowariker period drama makes Rs 4.12 cr on opening day

Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon-starrer period drama Panipat has made low numbers on its first day at the box office. The film collected a total of Rs 4.12 crore.

Leading film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has shared the box office figures of the film.

Check out the box office collection of Panipat

Adarsh adds the long runtime (which clocks in almost 3 hours) of the film may be the reason that the film did not perform well. The film was screened across 2,395 screens.

The Ashutosh Gowariker directorial, which portrays Kapoor as valiant Maratha soldier Sadashiv Rao Bhau, has multiple war sequences with Sanjay Dutt's character of Ahmed Shah Abdali from the Battle of Panipat.

"I was not nervous. I was just confident that I will not be able to face a legendary personality like Sanjay Dutt on-screen, playing my opponent. But credits to the director (Ashutosh) for treating both of us like the characters and not Bollywood stars. This really eased the scenario for us. Both Sanjay and I lost our mothers before our first films, and tragedy connects you in a unique way. When I saw Sanju, I cried and realised I was not the only one who has had to deal with things." Arjun told Bombay Times.

The film portrays the Third Battle of Panipat, which was fought between the Maratha empire and the King of Afghanistan, Ahmad Shah Abdali. There were three battles of Panipat in total, which shaped the Mughal history and rule in the country.

While Arjun plays Bhau, Kriti Sanon is seen as his wife Parvati Bai.

Updated Date: Dec 07, 2019 14:27:46 IST