Oscars 2020: Parasite, The Irishman, Joker, Jojo Rabbit, Marriage Story — how to watch all the Best Picture nominees

The full list of Oscars 2020 nominations has been revealed, analysed, and thoroughly discussed, all over the Internet. This year, a total of nine films are nominated for Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards. The films are a striking amalgamation of genres ranging from mafia thriller, dark satires to sheer crowd-pleasers.

However, if you are looking forward to catch all of the nominated films ahead of the 9 February awards show, we narrow down the ways to watch them close to the airing of the ceremony.

Once Upon A Time in Hollywood

Who's in it: Brad Pitt, Leonardo Di Caprio, Margot Robbie

What is it about: Once Upon A Time in Hollywood features DiCaprio as a waning superstar and his stunt double Cliff Booth (Pitt), as they navigate the new cinescape life in a Hollywood they fail to recognise. Margot Robbie stars as Rick's next-door neighbour and star Sharon Tate, who is eventually murdered by serial killer Charles Manson (Damon Herriman). The film weaves "multiple storylines in a tribute to the final moments of Hollywood's golden age," the official description reads.

How to watch it: Once Upon A Time in Hollywood is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video India. The film is also scheduled to re-release in India on 14 February.

Joker

Who's in it: ‎Joaquin Phoenix, ‎Zazie Beetz

What is it about: Directed and co-written by Todd Phillips, Joker is one of the most talked films, with opinion pieces emerging every now and then ever since its release. The film is a gritty reimagining of the character’s early days, and offers a new take on the origin story of Batman's maniacal arch-enemy, painting a dark portrayal of a would-be stand-up comedian's descent into madness. Joker was screened at Toronto International Film Festival and New York Film Festival, and has become the first R-rated movie to hit $1 billion mark at global box office.

How to watch it: Joker is slated to re-release in India on 14 February.

Little Women

Who's in it: Saorise Ronan, Florence Pugh, Timothee Chalamet, Laura Dern, Emma Watson, Eliza Scanlen, Meryl Streep.

What is it about: In the world of numerous stage, television, and film adaptations, filmmaker Greta Gerwig brings a heartfelt spin on the classic tale of Louisa May Alcott's Little Women. The novel follows the lives of four March sisters — Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy, played by Watson, Ronan, Scanlen, and Pugh respectively — in 19th-century New England, in the aftermath of Civil War. With various nominations across the awards circuit, critics are all praise for Gerwig's Little Women, with many stating she has "modernised the book's timeless story in unexpected ways."

How to watch it: Little Women is scheduled to release in India this Friday on 7 February.

1917

Who's in it: Dean-Charles Chapman, George MacKay, Daniel Mays, Mark Strong, Benedict Cumberbatch, Richard Madden, Andrew Scott

What is it about: The Golden Globe Best Picture winner, 1917, has been highly praised for its technique to unfold the entire film as a single-shot, with many reviewers calling it an 'immersive experience.' 1917 is set in the midst of World War I, where two British soldiers (McKay and Chapman) must cross enemy lines to deliver a message which will prevent over a thousand men from walking into a deadly trap.

How to watch it: 1917 is running across limited theaters in India.

Ford vs Ferrari

Who's in it: Christian Bale, Matt Damon, Tracy Letts

What is it about: Premiered at the Telluride Film Festival, Ford vs Ferrari is based on the true story a group of maverick American engineers, led by automotive visionary Carroll Shelby to build a car that could defeat Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans World Championship in France.

How to watch it: Ford vs Ferrari is currently in theaters. It is also available for digital purchase on iTunes, Amazon, and Google Play

The Irishman

Who's in it: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci

What is it about: Veteran filmmaker Martin Scorsese reunites with De Niro for a mafia thriller based on a true story, that follows real-life hitman Frank “The Irishman” Sheeran. A festival favourite, the film was extraordinarily praised for the well-placed use of de-aging technology to make De Niro and Pacino appear younger.

De Niro is Frank Sheeran, a World War II veteran and a hitman, who possibly played a role in the disappearance of Jimmy Hoffa, played by Al Pacino. Pesci plays mob boss Russell Bufalino. The film throws light on the life of Frank, and how he attained his deadly skills, and his plot with Russell to assassinate union leader Jimmy Hoffa.

How to watch it: The Irishman is currently available on Netflix.

Jojo Rabbit

Who's in it: Scarlett Johansson, Taika Waititi, Roman Griffin Davis

What is it about: Written and directed by Taika Waititi, the World War II satire is based on Christine Leunens's book Caging Skies. The story revolves around Jojo Betzler (Davis), a young boy who longs to be part of the Hitler Youth (an organisation set up to train young men in Nazi ideology), and whose imaginary friend is Adolf Hitler (Waititi). However, his life turns upside down when he discovers his mother (Johansson) is hiding a Jewish girl (McKenzie) in their attic. Jojo Rabbit recently took home the Best Adapted Screenplay honour at the Writers Guild of America Awards 2020.

How to watch it: Jojo Rabbit is currently playing in theaters.

Marriage Story

Who's in it: Scarlett Johansson, Adam Driver, Laura Dern

What is it about: Noah Baumbach's Marriage Story takes a profound look at the gnawing, heart-wrenching pain of a divorce. The film follows stage director Charlie (Driver) and actress Nicole (Johansson) as they try to navigate through a complex yet inevitable divorce. The film is also billed as “incisive and compassionate portrait of a marriage breaking up, and a family staying together."

How to watch it: Marriage Story is currently available on Netflix.

Parasite

Who's in it: Kang-ho Song, Sun-kyun Lee, Yeo-jeong Jo

What is it about: The international success of Parasite, the black comedy thriller by Bong Joon-ho, has been rather spectacular. It started with a slew of early season awards, including the prestigious Palme d'Or at Cannes. It has won Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language at the Golden Globes, an original screenplay win at the Baftas, and six Oscar nominations, including in some of the most distinguished categories (film, director, and screenplay).

Parasite is touted as a “pitch-black modern fairytale,” and follows two very different families who find themselves tangled up in a complex bond that is threatened by encroaching outside forces. "As the Kims provide 'indispensable' luxury services while the Parks obliviously bankroll their entire household, a parasitic interloper threatens the Kims’ newfound comfort, a savage, underhanded battle for dominance breaks out, threatening to destroy the fragile ecosystem between the Kims and the Parks," says the official description.

How to watch it: Parasite released on 31 January in India, and is currently playing across select theaters.

Updated Date: Feb 04, 2020 16:04:56 IST