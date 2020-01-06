1917 wins Best Motion Picture - Drama
Other nominees:
The Irishman
Joker
Congratulations to 1917 (@1917) - Best Motion Picture - Drama. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/SzPeW8iVOW— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
Best Television series, Drama goes to Sucession Other nominees: Killing Eve The Morning Show
Best Television series, Drama goes to Sucession
Other nominees:
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Awards ceremony to begin at 6:30 am IST However, Comedy Central, Colors Infinity and Vh1 — who will stream the awards show for Indian audiences — will only begin the telecast by 7:30 am. The Golden Globes twitter account will be pushing out live updates in the meanwhile.
Awards ceremony to begin at 6:30 am IST
However, Comedy Central, Colors Infinity and Vh1 — who will stream the awards show for Indian audiences — will only begin the telecast by 7:30 am. The Golden Globes twitter account will be pushing out live updates in the meanwhile.
The nominations for the Golden Globe Awards 2020 Best Director – Motion Picture Bong Joon Ho – Parasite Sam Mendes – 1917 Todd Phillips – Joker Martin Scorsese – The Irishman Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Best Motion Picture – Drama 1917 The Irishman Joker Best Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Best Motion Picture – Animated How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World Missing Link Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy Daniel Craig – Knives Out Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Taron Egerton – Rocketman Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name Best Supporting actor Tom Hanks — A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood Anthony Hopkins — The Two Popes Al Pacino — The Irishman Joe Pesci — The Irishman Brad Pitt — Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama Cynthia Erivo – Harriet Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story Saoirse Ronan – Little Women Charlize Theron – Bombshell Renee Zellweger – Judy Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell Annette Bening – The Report Laura Dern – Marriage Story Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers Margot Robbie – Bombshell Best Screenplay – Motion Picture Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story Bong Joon-Ho – Parasite Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood Steven Zailian – The Irishman Best TV Series – Musical/Comedy Fleabag The Kominsky Method Best TV Series – Drama Killing Eve The Morning Show Best Actress in a TV Drama Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show Olivia Colman — The Crown Jodie Comer – Killing Eve Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama Brian Cox – Succession Kit Harington – Game of Thrones Rami Malek – Mr Robot Tobias Menzies – The Crown Billy Porter – Pose Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor Christopher Abbott, Catch-22 Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy Jared Harris, Chernobyl Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy Christina Applegate — Dead to Me Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvellous Mrs Maisel Kirsten Dunst — On Becoming a God in Central Florida Natasha Lyonne — Russian Doll Phoebe Waller-Bridge — Fleabag Best Lead actor in a comedy Michael Douglas — The Kominsky Method Bill Hader — Barry Ben Platt— The Politician Paul Rudd — Living With Yourself Rami Yousef — Rami Best Limited Series or Made for Television Movie Catch-22 Chernobyl Fosse/Verdon The Loudest Voice Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series Patricia Arquette — The Act Helena Bonham Carter — The Crown Toni Collette — Unbelievable Meryl Streep — Big Little Lies Emily Watson — Chernobyl Best Actor in a Limited Series Alan Arkin — The Kominsky Method Kieran Culkin — Succession Andrew Scott — Fleabag Stellan Skarsgard — Chernobyl Henry Winkler — Barry Best Original Song – Motion Picture 'Beautiful Ghosts' – Cats (Andrew Lloyd Weber, Taylor Swift) 'I’m Gonna Love Me Again' – Rocketman (Elton John, Bernie Taupin) 'Into the Unknown' – Frozen 2 (Idina Menzel, Aurora) 'Spirit' – The Lion King (Beyoncé, Timothy McKenzie, Ilya) 'Stand Up' – Harriet (Joshua Bryant Campbell, Cynthia Erivo) Best Original Score – Motion Picture Alexander Desplat – Little Women Hilder Guðnadóttir – Joker Randy Newman – Marriage Story Thomas Newman – 1917 Daniel Pemberton – Motherless Brooklyn Best Foreign Language Film Les Miserables
The nominations for the Golden Globe Awards 2020
Best Director – Motion Picture
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
Sam Mendes – 1917
Todd Phillips – Joker
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Motion Picture – Drama
1917
The Irishman
Joker
Best Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Best Motion Picture – Animated
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Missing Link
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Daniel Craig – Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name
Best Supporting actor
Tom Hanks — A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins — The Two Popes
Al Pacino — The Irishman
Joe Pesci — The Irishman
Brad Pitt — Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renee Zellweger – Judy
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Annette Bening – The Report
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
Bong Joon-Ho – Parasite
Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Steven Zailian – The Irishman
Best TV Series – Musical/Comedy
Fleabag
The Kominsky Method
Best TV Series – Drama
Killing Eve
The Morning Show
Best Actress in a TV Drama
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Olivia Colman — The Crown
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies
Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox – Succession
Kit Harington – Game of Thrones
Rami Malek – Mr Robot
Tobias Menzies – The Crown
Billy Porter – Pose
Best TV Movie/Limited Series Actor
Christopher Abbott, Catch-22
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Spy
Jared Harris, Chernobyl
Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice
Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Christina Applegate — Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
Kirsten Dunst — On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne — Russian Doll
Phoebe Waller-Bridge — Fleabag
Best Lead actor in a comedy
Michael Douglas — The Kominsky Method
Bill Hader — Barry
Ben Platt— The Politician
Paul Rudd — Living With Yourself
Rami Yousef — Rami
Best Limited Series or Made for Television Movie
Catch-22
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series
Patricia Arquette — The Act
Helena Bonham Carter — The Crown
Toni Collette — Unbelievable
Meryl Streep — Big Little Lies
Emily Watson — Chernobyl
Best Actor in a Limited Series
Alan Arkin — The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin — Succession
Andrew Scott — Fleabag
Stellan Skarsgard — Chernobyl
Henry Winkler — Barry
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
'Beautiful Ghosts' – Cats (Andrew Lloyd Weber, Taylor Swift)
'I’m Gonna Love Me Again' – Rocketman (Elton John, Bernie Taupin)
'Into the Unknown' – Frozen 2 (Idina Menzel, Aurora)
'Spirit' – The Lion King (Beyoncé, Timothy McKenzie, Ilya)
'Stand Up' – Harriet (Joshua Bryant Campbell, Cynthia Erivo)
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Alexander Desplat – Little Women
Hilder Guðnadóttir – Joker
Randy Newman – Marriage Story
Thomas Newman – 1917
Daniel Pemberton – Motherless Brooklyn
Best Foreign Language Film
Les Miserables
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama - Renee Zellweger for Judy
Other nominees:
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Congratulations to Renée Zellweger - Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama - Judy (@JudyTheFilm). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/N1wdbmDmqg— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Performance in a leading role for Joker
Congratulations to Joaquin Phoenix - Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama - Joker (@jokermovie). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/78Y5FewsLj— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood wins Best Motion Picture - musical or comedy
Other nominees:
Congratulations to Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (@OnceInHollywood) - Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/HhAqooQuYS— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy - Awkwafina for The Farewell
Congratulations to Awkwafina (@awkwafina) - Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy - The Farewell (@thefarewell). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/9iEB1wEcex— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy - Taron Egerton for Rocketman
Other nominees:
Daniel Craig – Knives Out
Roman Griffin Davis – Jojo Rabbit
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Eddie Murphy – Dolemite Is My Name
Congratulations to Taron Egerton - Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy - Rocketman (@rocketmanmovie). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/0MC94mgVDH— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role - Brad Pitt for Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood
Other nominations:
Tom Hanks — A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins — The Two Popes
Al Pacino — The Irishman
Joe Pesci — The Irishman
Congratulations to Brad Pitt - Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture - Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood (@OnceInHollywood). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/dOp17b7BAx— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
Best Television Limited Series Award goes to HBO's Chernobyl
Other nominees:
Catch-22
Fosse/Verdon
The Loudest Voice
Congratulations to Chernobyl - Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/wUy5JVsSy2— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for TV - Michelle Williams for Fosse/Verdon
Congratulations to Michelle Williams - Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television - Fosse/Verdon (@FosseVerdonFX). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/UMut95sVho— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
Best Director, Motion Picture - Sam Mendes for 1917
Other nominees:
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
Todd Phillips – Joker
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Congratulations to Sam Mendes - Best Director - Motion Picture - 1917 (@1917). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/cpigklE3Ee— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama - Olivia Colman for The Crown
Other nominees:
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Jodie Comer – Killing Eve
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies
Congratulations to Olivia Colman - Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama - The Crown. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/GfsyYWYuiK— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role - Patricia Arquette for The Act
Other nominees:
Helena Bonham Carter — The Crown
Toni Collette — Unbelievable
Meryl Streep — Big Little Lies
Emily Watson — Chernobyl
Congratulations to Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) - Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television - The Act (@TheActOnHulu). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/8g2E9eOLlx— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
Fleabag wins Best Tv Series - Musical or Comedy
Other nominees:
The Kominsky Method
Congratulations to Fleabag (@fleabag) - Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/lmgo18FmVa— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture - Laura Dern for Marriage Story
Other nominees:
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Annette Bening – The Report
Jennifer Lopez – Hustlers
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Congratulations to Laura Dern (@LauraDern) - Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture - Marriage Story (@MarriageStory). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/m0MwxR1gXf— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
Best Motion Picture - Animated goes to Missing Link
Other nominees:
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Congratulations to Missing Link - Best Motion Picture - Animated. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/I1HFoqbGR7— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture goes to Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood
Other nominees:
Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
Bong Joon-Ho – Parasite
Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
Steven Zailian – The Irishman
Congratulations to Quentin Tarantino - Best Screenplay - Motion Picture - Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood (@OnceInHollywood). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/m4fLGRPzCw— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama - Brian Cox for Succession
Other nominees:
Kit Harington – Game of Thrones
Rami Malek – Mr Robot
Tobias Menzies – The Crown
Billy Porter – Pose
Congratulations to Brian Cox - Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama - Succession. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/IL27iJD9Xe— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
Ellen DeGeneres - Recipient of the Carol Burnett Award
Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow) - Recipient of the Carol Burnett Award. Photo by Alexi Lubomirski (@alexilubomirski). #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/HEr7hFHseg— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
Parasite wins Best Film in Foreign Language
Other nominees:
Les Miserables
Parasite (South Korea) - Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language. Photo by Alexi Lubomirski (@alexilubomirski). #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/rRSi89ZJBH— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
Pheobe Waller-Bridge wins Best Actress for Fleabag
Other nominees:
Christina Applegate — Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvellous Mrs Maisel
Kirsten Dunst — On Becoming a God in Central Florida
Natasha Lyonne — Russian Doll
Congratulations to Phoebe Waller-Bridge - Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy - Fleabag (@fleabag). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/kpvpPDnaVj— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role - Stellan Skarsgård for Chernobyl
Other nominees:
Other nominees included Henry Winkler, Andrew Scott, Kieran Culkin and Alan Arkin.
Congratulations to Stellan Skarsgård - Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television - Chernobyl. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/LjcHtUm4sD— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television - Russell Crowe for The Loudest Voice
Other nominees:
Christopher Abbott, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jared Harris and Sam Rockwell.
Congratulations to Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) - Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television - The Loudest Voice. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/1L7xP9sKRT— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy: Ramy Youssef for Ramy
and the first award of the night is here!
Congratulations to Ramy Youssef (@ramy) - Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy - Ramy. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/idWiAoA3Kk— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
Once Upon A Time in Hollywood actors Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie on the red carpet
. @LeoDiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and @MargotRobbie command the Red Carpet like the true Hollywood legends they are. #GoldenGlobes #RedCarpet pic.twitter.com/FkWWzNm61h— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
Marriage Story leads Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver arrive at the Golden Globes red carpet
Marriage Story co-stars Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver have arrived at the #GoldenGlobes. pic.twitter.com/3mvpcJ43z3— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 6, 2020
***
Hollywood stars Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson, Daniel Craig and Octavia Spencer are among the first presenters announced for 77th Golden Globe Awards.
Other presenters will include Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington, Tiffany Haddish, Glenn Close, Will Ferrell, Nick Jonas, Ansel Elgort, Kate McKinnon and Ted Danson, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced.
Ricky Gervais will host the annual awards ceremony.
Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks will receive the Cecil B DeMille Award, while TV host Ellen DeGeneres will be honoured with the Carol Burnett Award, a counterpart to the DeMille Award that focuses on life achievement in television.
Tim Allen, Pierce Brosnan, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Dakota Fanning, Salma Hayek, Harvey Keitel, Rami Malek, Kate McKinnon, Amy Poehler, Margot Robbie,Sofia Vergara and Kerry Washington are also presenting.
Marriage Story, directed by Noah Baumbach and featuring Johansson alongside Adam Driver, is leading the Golden Globe nominations with six nods.
Ace filmmaker Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood have five nominations each. Chernobyl, The Crown and Unbelievable are leading the TV nominations. Barry, Big Little Lies and Fleabag have three nods each.
The ceremony will begin in the US on Sunday, 5 January in the US on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 pm PT. In India, Colors Infinity, Comedy Central, and Vh1 India will live telecast the event on 6 January, 7.30 am IST.
Updated Date: Jan 06, 2020 09:58:07 IST