You are here:

Golden Globes 2020: Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Actor for Joker; 1917 bags Best Motion Picture - Drama

Live updates:

1917 wins Best Motion Picture - Drama

Joaquin Phoenix wins Best Performance in a leading role for Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood wins Best Motion Picture - musical or comedy

Awkwafina wins Best Actress award for The Farewell

Best Supporting Actor - Brad Pitt for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best Director, Motion Picture - Sam Mendes for 1917

Best Limited TV series: Chernobyl

Fleabag wins Best Tv Series - Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama - Olivia Colman for The Crown

Laura Dern wins Best Supporting Actress for Marriage Story.

Quentin Tarantino wins Best Screenplay for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

South Korean film Parasite wins Best Film in Foreign Language

Phoebe Waller-Bridge wins Best Actress for Fleabag

Succession wins Best Television Series, Drama category

Russell Crowe and Ramy Youssef win awards for Best Performance in a leading role for The Loudest Voice and Ramy respectively.

***

Hollywood stars Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, Charlize Theron, Scarlett Johansson, Daniel Craig and Octavia Spencer are among the first presenters announced for 77th Golden Globe Awards.

Other presenters will include Sofia Vergara, Kerry Washington, Tiffany Haddish, Glenn Close, Will Ferrell, Nick Jonas, Ansel Elgort, Kate McKinnon and Ted Danson, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced.

Ricky Gervais will host the annual awards ceremony.

Hollywood veteran Tom Hanks will receive the Cecil B DeMille Award, while TV host Ellen DeGeneres will be honoured with the Carol Burnett Award, a counterpart to the DeMille Award that focuses on life achievement in television.

Tim Allen, Pierce Brosnan, Ana de Armas, Chris Evans, Dakota Fanning, Salma Hayek, Harvey Keitel, Rami Malek, Kate McKinnon, Amy Poehler, Margot Robbie,Sofia Vergara and Kerry Washington are also presenting.

Marriage Story, directed by Noah Baumbach and featuring Johansson alongside Adam Driver, is leading the Golden Globe nominations with six nods.

Ace filmmaker Martin Scorsese's The Irishman and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood have five nominations each. Chernobyl, The Crown and Unbelievable are leading the TV nominations. Barry, Big Little Lies and Fleabag have three nods each.

The ceremony will begin in the US on Sunday, 5 January in the US on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/5 pm PT. In India, Colors Infinity, Comedy Central, and Vh1 India will live telecast the event on 6 January, 7.30 am IST.

Also read on Firstpost: Golden Globes 2020 nominations: Netflix's Marriage Story leads; Tom Hanks, Ellen DeGeneres win lifetime honours

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 06, 2020 09:58:07 IST