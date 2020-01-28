Joker: Warner Bros to re-release Joaquin Phoenix's Oscar nominated film in India on 14 February

Joaquin Phoenix's Joker, which has become an awards season favourite, will be re-released in India by Warner Bros on 14 February, four days after the Academy Awards ceremony. It was recently announced that Sony Pictures Entertainment will bring Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood to cinemas once again on the same day.

Co-written by Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, the film offers a new take on the origin story of the rise of Arthur Fleck aka Joker, Batman's maniacal arch-enemy, painting a dark portrayal of a would-be stand-up comedian's descent into madness. It earlier hit Indian cinemas on 2 October, 2019.

Here's the announcement

According to Indo-Asian News Service, the makers believe making the film available in theatres once again will draw a new batch of audiences. Joker won the coveted Golden Lion award at Venice Film Festival and has now received 11 Oscar nominations including Best Actor for Phoenix and Best Picture. The actor even won Best Actor Drama at Golden Globes and Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The Warner Bros project has emerged as the highest grossing R-rated film to cross the $1 billion mark worldwide. The Phillips-directorial is also be the fourth film from Warner Bros to make $1 billion worldwide, after Aquaman and other Batman films such as The Dark Knight (which incidentally won Heath Ledger a posthumous Oscar for his portrayal of the Joker) and the next film, The Dark Knight Rises.

Besides Phoenix, Joker also starrs Robert De Niro, Bill Camp, Zazie Beatz, Frances Conroy, Brett Cullen, Glenn Fleshler, Douglas Hodge, Marc Maron, Josh Pais, and Shea Whigham.

In November 2019, Phoenix had said he would not do a sequel just because the first film was successful. The actor, however, revealed that he and Phillips used to discuss a lot about the possibility of a sequel on the sets of Joker.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Jan 28, 2020 16:24:50 IST