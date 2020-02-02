You are here:

Writers Guild of America Awards 2020: Parasite, Jojo Rabbit, HBO's Succession, Watchmen win top honours

Parasite has continued its march through Hollywood’s awards season by winning the best original screenplay honor at Saturday’s Writers Guild Awards.

The Nazi satire Jojo Rabbit took home the best adapted screenplay honor.

The Writers Guild Awards were roughly a week before the Academy Awards, where both films will compete in the best picture category.

The Parasite win went to Bong Joon-ho, who is also the film’s director and Han Jin Won. Taika Waititi won for Jojo Rabbit, a film he also directed and starred in.

HBO swept the top television awards, winning the drama category for Succession, the comedy category for Barry and the best new series honor of Watchmen.

The premium cable network’s limited series also won the original long form prize, while FX’s Fosse/Verdon won the adapted long form award.

Saturday’s awards were handed out in concurrent ceremonies in New York and Beverly Hills, California.

Here are the top winners

Film

Original Screenplay - Parasite (screenplay by Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won, story by Bong Joon Ho)

Adapted Screenplay - Jojo Rabbit (written by Taika Waititi, based on the book Caging Skies by Christine Leunens)

Documentary Screenplay - The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley (written by Alex Gibney)

Television

Drama series - Succession (written by Jesse Armstrong, Alice Birch, Jon Brown, Jonathan Glatzer, Cord Jefferson, Mary Laws, Lucy Prebble, Georgia Pritchett, Tony Roche, Gary Shteyngart, Susan Soon He Stanton, Will Tracy)

Comedy series - Barry (written by Alec Berg, Duffy Boudreau, Bill Hader, Emily Heller, Jason Kim, Taofik Kolade, Elizabeth Sarnoff)

New Series - Watchmen (written by Lila Byock, Nick Cuse, Christal Henry, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Cord Jefferson, Jeff Jensen, Claire Kiechel, Damon Lindelof, Janine Nabers, Stacy Osei-Kuffour, Tom Spezialy, Carly Wray)

Long form original - Chernobyl (written by Craig Mazin)

Long form adapted - Fosse/Verdon (written by Debora Cahn, Joel Fields, Ike Holter, Thomas Kail, Steven Levenson, Charlotte Stoudt, Tracey Scott Wilson)

Animation - Thanksgiving Horror from The Simpsons (written by Dan Vebber)

Episodic drama - Tern Haven from Succession (written by Will Tracy)

Episodic comedy - Pilot from Dead to Me (written by Liz Feldman)

Comedy/variety talk series - Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (senior writers: Dan Gurewitch, Jeff Maurer, Jill Twiss, Juli Weiner Writers: Tim Carvell, Daniel O’Brien, John Oliver, Owen Parsons, Charlie Redd, Joanna Rothkopf, Ben Silva, Seena Vali)

Comedy/variety sketch series - I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (written by Jeremy Beiler, Zach Kanin, Tim Robinson, John Solomon)

(With inputs from The Associated Press)

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 02, 2020 11:53:12 IST