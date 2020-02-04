Brad Pitt's acceptance speeches this awards season are a work of art, from Brexit jokes to digs at his singlehood

Brad Pitt has been garnering acclaim for his performance in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. He won the Best Supporting Actor at not only the Golden Globes, but also the Screen Actor Guild Awards (SAGs), and most recently, the British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs). Besides his winning streak, the actor has floored everyone with his witty and charming acceptance speeches.

At the Golden Globes, Pitt instantly had the audience in stitches as he thanked the "eclectic and ever-raucous" Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA). But the cherry on the cake was seeing him gush about his Once Upon a Time In Hollywood co-star Leonardo DiCaprio before he threw in a Titanic reference, " I also want to thank my partner-in-crime LDC. Before The Revenant, I used to watch year after year, his co-stars accept awards, and get up and thank him profusely. I know why, he’s an all star, he’s a gent, and I wouldn’t be here without you, man. I thank you. Still, I would’ve shared the raft."

Both DiCaprio and Pitt made their Golden Globe appearances sans dates. As he thanked his parents, who were not present at the ceremony, "I wanted to bring my mom (to the Globes) but I couldn't because anyone I stand next to, they say I'm dating. And that would just be awkward." The camera stayed focused on his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston throughout the entirety of this remark.

Pitt joked about adding his second SAG for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role to his Tinder profile.

He extended gratitude towards his colleagues, admitting he watched all of their work. The crowd erupted as Pitt took a jab at director Quentin Tarantino's foot fetish, "Seriously, Quentin has separated more women from their shoes than the TSA", and then at himself, "Let's be honest, it was a difficult part: a guy who gets high, takes off his shirt, and doesn't get on with his wife."

Pitt was unable to make it to the BAFTAs ceremony on 2 February, and had his Once Upon A Time In Hollywood co-star Margot Robbie pick up the award instead. She read out the brief yet hilarious acceptance speech on Pitt's behalf, which was peppered with jokes on Brexit and Meghan Markle-Prince Harry's renunciation of royal roles.

“He starts by saying, ‘Hey Britain. Heard you just became single. Welcome to the club!," Robbie referred to Britain's exit from the European Union. Pitt said he would christen the award Harry because "he’s really excited about bringing it back to the States with him." Robbie made sure to clarify the speech was entirely Pitt's words, and not hers as the audience laughed along.

Now, we wonder what more of his unapologetic humour he has got in store for his Oscars victory speech, in case he bags the Best Supporting Actor Academy Award.

Updated Date: Feb 04, 2020 15:51:02 IST