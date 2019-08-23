Nora Fatehi, Vicky Kaushal are stuck in loveless relationship in Arijit Singh's single Pachtaoge

After teasing the audience with the first look pictures, BTS video, and a teaser, T-Series has unveiled Arijit Singh's latest single, 'Pachtaoge’, starring Nora Fatehi and Vicky Kaushal.

Not all love stories have a happy ending. ‘Pachtaoge’, which is composed by B Praak, masterfully narrates a tale of heartbreak and betrayal. Jaani’s haunting lyrics, and Arijit Singh’s melodious voice further breathes life to the song.

The video has been directed by Arivndr Khaira, and revolves around a now-estranged couple. Shuttling between the past and the present, it shows Vicky learning his beloved, Nora, has been cheating on him. Not being able to come to terms with the pain and loss, Vicky drinks rat poison and commits suicide.

The song was shot in a two-day schedule in Shimla.

'Pachtaoge' will be Vicky's first-ever music video. The actor, who was recently conferred with the Best Actor National Award for his performance in Aditya Dhar's Uri: The Surgical Strike, said in an earlier interview that he enjoyed working with Nora. He added that the song was so addictive that he played 'Pachtaoge' on loop for a long time.

Nora, who shot to fame with her performance in the Satyameva Jayate song 'Dilbar', was last seen in the remake of the hit song from the 2004 film Musafir, 'O Saki Saki'. She revealed, as reported earlier, she was offered 'Pachtaoge' after 'Dilbar' became a nationwide sensation. The Moroccan-Canadian dancer not only performed but also choreographed the number.

On the other hand, 'O Saki Saki' features in John Abraham's latest film, Batla House. After Koena Mitra, the face of the original track, expressed her disappointment with the rejigged version, Nora said, "I don’t think it’s really a criticism, everyone’s entitled to an opinion, and you have to respect that. At the end of the day, we are discussing music, which is very subjective," as per an earlier report.

Vicky's upcoming projects include Bhoot — Part 1: The Haunted Ship, Sardar Udham Singh, and Meghna Gulzar's untitled film on Field Marshal Sam Maneckshaw.

Watch the music video here.





Updated Date: Aug 23, 2019 16:45:09 IST