Nora Fatehi responds to Koena Mitra's displeasure with 'O Saki Saki' remake: Everyone’s entitled to an opinion

Nora Fatehi's stunning performance in the recreated version of 'O Saki Saki' from John Abraham's upcoming cop drama Batla House, has garnered considerable praise. The actress, who pretty much set the benchmark for such numbers with her 'Dilbar' number, has recently responded to Koena Mitra's reaction to 'O Saki Saki'. The actress confesses that she does not consider Koena's words as criticism and that choice of music was a subjective concept.

"I don’t think it’s really a criticism, everyone’s entitled to an opinion and you have to respect that. At the end of the day, we are discussing music, which is very subjective. Everyone will not like the same genre or style of music, right? Personally, I set a benchmark with Dilbar and I have to work towards surpassing it. After that, it’s for the audience to decide if they like you or not," Times Now quotes Nora as saying.

In a Twitter post, Mitra, who was the dancer on the original 'Saki Saki' track from Sanjay Dutt's Musafir, had earlier expressed her disappointment with the remixed song. She, however, praised Nora saying, "Nora is a stunner. Hope she saves our pride."

Check out Koena Mitra's post

My song from Musafir #Saaki Saaki" has been recreated.

Sunidhi, Suhwinder, Vishal, Shekhar combination was outstanding. Didn't like the new version, it's a mess! This song had crashed many blockbusters! Why batlahouse, why?

P. S: Nora is a stunner. Hope she saves our pride. — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) July 13, 2019

Post Batla House, Nora's next appearance will be in Marjaavan and Street Dancer, which also features Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, Batla House is set to release on 15 August and will clash with Akshay Kumar-starrer Mission Mangal.

Check out Nora Fatehi's performance in 'O Saki Saki'

Updated Date: Jul 18, 2019 13:37:56 IST