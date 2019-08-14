National Award winners Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana receive letters from Amitabh, Jaya Bachchan

New Delhi: National Award winners Vicky Kaushal and Ayushmann Khurrana seem to be jumping with joy after the two received personalised handwritten notes from veteran actor couple Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan.

The couple sent a bouquet of flowers with a note attached wishing both the actors on their big win and adding that there were 'many more to follow'.

While this wonderful wish meant the "world" to the Uri: The Surgical Strike actor, it was nothing less than a National Award to the Badhaai Ho actor. Vicky who won the award for Uri expressed his happiness on an Instagram story where he wrote, "This means the world to me! Thank you Bachchan sir and Jaya ma'am."

The 31-year-old also received a special wish from singer-songwriter Gurdaas Maan and his wife Manjeet Maan congratulating him on being conferred with the award.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann who won the award for Badhaai Ho put out a tweet reading that praise from the century's greatest actor is nothing less than a National Award in itself.

Check out Ayushmann Khurrana's tweet

इस सदी के महानायक से जब आपको राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार मिलने की उपलब्धि पर प्रशंसा मिलती है तो वह राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार से कम नहीं होती है।धन्यवाद अमिताभ sir, जया maam 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/SzR9ATRT0t — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) August 13, 2019

This comes after the National Awards were announced on Friday at a press conference by the awards' jury chairperson Rahul Rawail.

The joy continued for Ayushmann and Vicky as the former's 2018 film Andhadhun bagged the best Hindi film award while the latter's film Uri won the best director award for Aditya Dhar.

