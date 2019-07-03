You are here:

Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship — Ashutosh Rana joins cast of Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar's horror film

Veteran actor Ashutosh Rana is the latest actor to come on board Karan Johar's Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship, reports DNA. The actor has been a Dharma Productions regular, having been part of five of their films, including Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Simmba.

The publication quotes the actor as saying, "I am lucky to be part of this franchise and more than that, I am really excited to work with Vicky (Kaushal). He is a brilliant actor, someone from whom you get to learn a lot and grow as an actor. Now I feel that I’m in the right position in the industry."

Featuring Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead, Bhoot — Part One: The Haunted Ship will be directed by debutant Bhanu Pratap Singh. Singh has earlier worked with Shashank Khaitan on Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania (2014) as an assistant.

Vicky's second outing with Dharma, Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship, will see Singh as a producer alongside Karan, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta.

Sharing the first look poster, Pednekar has mentioned she was excited for the "special role."

Recently, the production house shared never-seen-before, behind-the-scenes images from the set of the film.

Check out Vicky Kaushal on sets of Bhoot — Part One: The Haunted Ship

The film is primarily set on a ship and has a generous amount of VFX in it.

Shashank had claimed that their main intention with Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship is to develop it into a series (which might also include horror comedies).

Updated Date: Jul 03, 2019 16:24:22 IST