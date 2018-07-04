Satyamev Jayate song Dilbar: Nora Fatehi recreates Sushmita Sen's iconic number, Alka Yagnik's voice retained

'Dilbar' from John Abraham's Satyamev Jayate was released online on 4 July. The song is a revamped version of the iconic '90s number from Sushmita Sen and Sanjay Kapoor's 1999 film Sirf Tum.

Abraham took to Twitter to announce the song's official release.

The new version sung by Neha Kakkar and Dhwani Bhanusali has an Arabic touch to it and also incorporates Alka Yagnik's voice. The essence of the original song does not get lost in the remix. Some verses have also been rapped by Ikka. The recreated music has been given by Tanish Bagchi and lyrics have been written by Shabbir Ahmed and Ikka.

The music video, which originally featured Sushmita Sen, now has a glamorous Nora Fatehi in a belly dancer's costume showcasing her dancing skills. The song begins with clips of Abraham in his macho action avatar beating up bad guys and delivering justice are also interspersed in the video .

According to a report by The Times of India, Fatehi, who has also starred in the music videos of 'Manohari' in Baahubali and 'Naah' by Punjabi singer Hardy Sandhu, choreographed some dance sequences.

After Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Satyamev Jayate also follows a similar patriotic theme. Directed by Milap Milan Zaveri, the film also stars Manoj Bajpayee, Amruta Khanvilkar and Aisha Sharma.

Watch the song here.

Updated Date: Jul 04, 2018 12:26 PM