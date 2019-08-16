Vicky Kaushal, Nora Fatehi to share screen space in Arijit Singh's romantic number Pachtaoge

Vicky Kaushal and Nora Fatehi will share the screen for the first time, but not for a film. The duo will feature together in Arijit Singh's forthcoming single. Titled 'Pachtaoge', the romantic music video has been financed by Bhushan Kumar.

Arvindr Khaira has directed the number, which was shot in Shimla over a two-day schedule. The song has been composed B Praak, and the lyrics penned by Jaani.

Speaking about the shooting the song in Shimla, the director tells Mumbai Mirror, "We wanted the look and feel of the video to reflect the emotions in the song. Shimla's cobbled streets and architecture seemed like the ideal backdrop to set our story against. It's been a while that we saw a music video which is so passionate and packs in so much intensity," he tells the publication.

Nora, on the other hand, says it is music videos that have enabled her to showcase her talent. She also reveals that she was offered 'Pachtaoge' after her performance in 'Dilbar' from John Abraham's patriotic drama Satyameva Jayate. The Moroccan-Canadian dancer not only performed but also choreographed the number.

'Pachtaoge' will be Vicky's first-ever music video. The actor, who was recently conferred with the Best Actor National Award for his performance in Aditya Dhar's Uri: The Surgical Strike, tells the publication he enjoyed working with Nora. He adds that the song was so addictive that he played Pachtaoge on loop for a long time.

Nora was last seen in the remake of the hit song from the 2004 film Musafir, 'O Saki Saki'. The song, recreated by Tanishk Bagchi, features in John Abraham's latest film, Batla House. After Koena Mitra, the face of the original track, expressed her disappointment with the rejigged version, Nora said, "I don’t think it’s really a criticism, everyone’s entitled to an opinion and you have to respect that. At the end of the day, we are discussing music, which is very subjective," as per an earlier report.

Vicky's upcoming projects include Bhoot — Part 1: The Haunted Ship, Sardar Udham Singh, and Meghna Gulzar's untitled film on Field Marshal Sam Maneckshaw.

