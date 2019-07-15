Batla House song 'O Saki Saki' sees Nora Fatehi match steps to Tanishk Bagchi's recreation of 2004 classic

The new song from Batla House, 'O Saki Saki', was released on 15 July and has already stirred varied reactions on social media.

Nora Fatehi features in the song, which has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. Neha Kakkar, Tulsi Kumar, and B Praak's invigorating vocals lend the number the required pizzazz to be considered a chartbuster for John Abraham's cop drama. Fatehi's deft moves enhance Kakkar's husky voice texture in the number.

The original number featured in the 2004 film Musafir, and had Sanjay Dutt in the lead. Actress Koena Mitra featured in the number, sung by Sundihi Chauhan and Sukhwinder Singh.

Nora Fatehi's claim to fame occurred with popular track from Satyameva Jayate last year, titled 'Dilbar', which coincidentally was also a recreated version of the '90s number from Sushmita Sen and Sanjay Kapoor's 1999 film Sirf Tum. It also belonged to a cop drama starring John Abraham, and also released during the Independence Day weekend.

The makers shared the song on social media as well.

Check out the recreated version of 'O Saki Saki'

Batla House is based on a real-life incident about the Delhi spot where a shootout took place in 2008. Nikkhil Advani, who will direct the cop thriller, ad said in March 2018 that he has acquired all the necessary NOCs for the film that follows the encounters of Indian Mujahideen terrorists in the Batla House locality of the national capital.

Two suspected terrorists were reportedly gunned down in the September 2008 shootout, two others were arrested while one accused escaped.

Known for appearing in patriotic dramas like Parmanu - The Story Of Pokhran, Satyameva Jayate and his last release Romeo Akbar Walter, John will once again dabble in the genre with Batla House by essaying officer Sanjay Kumar Yada, who led the encounter.

Batla House is the second collaboration of Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham after Salaam-E-Ishq. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Prakash Raj and Ravi Kishan in pivotal roles.

Updated Date: Jul 15, 2019 13:22:02 IST