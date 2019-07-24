Uri: The Surgical Strike — Vicky Kaushal's film to re-release across Maharashtra on Kargil Vijay Diwas

Aditya Dhar's directorial venture Uri: The Surgical Strike is set to hit theatres again on 26 July on the special occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, reports Mumbai Mirror. Though the film released in January, the hype around it is yet to die down. The Maharashtra government has ordered the film to be showcased across 500 theatres in the state.

An out-and-out action film, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Uri: The Surgical Strike depicted the 18 September terrorist attacks in 2016, which occurred at the Army headquarters in Uri, Kashmir (situated quite near the Line of Control). Four militants and 17 army personnel were killed in the six-hour gun battle that ensued after the surprise attack. India decided to retaliate with the surgical strikes on 29 September.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala confirms the news, adding that the core intention behind making a film like Uri: The Surgical Strike was to inculcate a sense of pride in every Indian's heart, especially owing to the selfless service provided by the Indian Army personnel.

Aditya chips in on the matter saying his crew would often discuss during shooting the film that even if they managed to influence one person to join the defence forces after this film, they would think they have achieved something. But after the release, he and his team were flooded with emails, texts, messages from youngsters who have told them how the film inspired them to join the Indian Army. “The greatest validation for any filmmaker is to know that he has inspired youngsters to think about the valour and sacrifice of our brave soldiers and instill these very emotions in them. It’s a wonderful initiative by our Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and I’m glad people will get to see the film for free this time,” the publication quotes the director as saying.

