Netflix India announces eight new titles for 2020, including Anurag Basu's Ludo, Mira Nair's A Suitable Boy

Sanjay Dutt's Torbaaz, Anurag Basu's Ludo, and Honey Theran's Raat Akeli Hai among others will skip theatrical release and premiere on Netflix.

Netflix is set to introduce eight new titles to its 2020 slate, including much-awaited films like Anurag Basu's anthology Ludo, and series like Mira Nair's BBC adaptation of Vikram Seth's book A Suitable Boy.

This year, in the wake of coronavirus lockdown, major films have skipped theatrical release, and are having direct releases on OTT platforms. Nawazuddin Siddiqui-starrer Raat Akeli Hai, Alankrita Shrivastava's Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, and Vikrant Massey's Ginny Weds Sunny have also found a destination on Netflix.

While the streaming platform is yet to announce the release dates of these films, they are most likely to premiere in the upcoming months.

Here's all that is releasing on Netflix in upcoming months

Films

Ludo

Cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Sanya Malhotra, Fatima Sana Shaikh

Directed by Anurag Basu, Ludo centres on unavoidable jeopardies of life, and has four different stories set in a quintessential Indian metro. Akin to Basu's hit 2007 film Life In A... Metro, the slice-of-life film will have intersecting stories at its core. The film was initially scheduled to release on 24 April.

Torbaaz

Cast: Sanjay Dutt, Nargis Fakhri

Directed by Girish Malik, Torbaaz, which went on floors in October 2017, has been in limbo for quite a long time now. The film is an Afghanistan-set action thriller which will see Dutt essay the role of an army man and a father to a young child. His character will try to rehabilitate the young fidayeens through cricket.

This will be Dutt’s third film to have a digital release after Bhuj: The Pride of India and Sadak 2 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Raat Akeli Hai

Cast: Radhika Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shweta Tripathi, Ila Arun, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shivani Raghuvanshi

Billed as a mystery thriller, Raat Akeli Hai is directed by Honey Trehan, who was the casting director of Manto, and is known to have assisted Vishal Bhardwaj on films like Maqbool and Omkara. According to Mumbai Mirror, Siddiqui plays an investigative officer working on a high profile case, and accidentally meets the characters of Apte and Tripathi.

Raat Akeli Hai was shot in Kanpur, Lucknow, and Gwalior.

Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare

Cast: Konkona Sensharma, Bhumi Pednekar, Kubbra Sait, Vikrant Massey, Amol Parashar

Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, and produced under Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare had its world premiere at Busan International Film Festival in 2019. The film revolves around two Indian women as they try to navigate the complexities of life in New Delhi.

Ginny Weds Sunny

Cast: Yami Gautam, Vikrant Massey

Massey and Gautam will share the screen space for the first time in Ginny Weds Sunny, directed by debutant Puneet Khanna. The love story revolves around Ginny (Gautam), who meets Sunny (Massey) for an arranged marriage, but turns him down. Sunny then teams up with her mother to woo Ginny. According to Khanna, the film is a “slightly unique take on new-age romance.”

Bombay Rose

A film festival favourite, Bombay Rose, is the long-awaited feature debut of Gitanjali Rao. Written, designed, and directed by Rao, the film chronicle lives of the people who migrate from small towns, seeking minimal life in the maximum city. An animated feature, Bombay Rose is the story of a flower seller who has to make the choice between protecting her family or allowing herself to fall in love.

Series

Mismatched

Cast: Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf

Mismatched is based on Sandhya Menon’s book ‘When Dimple met Rishi.’ Koli, who is also a popular YouTuber, recently made her feature debut with short film Khayali Pulao. Saraf, whose acting credits include Dear Zindagi and Hichki among others, was last seen in Shonali Bose's The Sky is Pink last year.

A Suitable Boy

Cast: Ishaan Khatter, Tabu, Namit Das, Rasika Duggal, Randeep Hooda, Vijay Varma, Tanya Maniktala

Mira Nair's highly-anticipated adaptation of Vikram Seth's acclaimed novel A Suitable Boy is all set to premiere on BBC One from 11 July, and will debut in India later in the year on Netflix. The six-part series has been adapted for the screen by writer Andrew Davies, best known for his work on Pride and Prejudice and War & Peace.

A Suitable Boy tells the story of spirited university student Lata (Maniktala), coming of age in North India in 1951 at the same time as the country is carving out its own identity as an independent nation, and is about to go to the polls for its first democratic general election.

These new titles will join the upcoming slate of the already-announced films on Netflix, which include Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar. The film is slated to release on 12 August.

The digital platform will also showcase dysfunctional family drama Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy, Kaali Khuli, a horror story set in a village in Punjab starring Shabana Azmi, Satyadeep Mishra, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Riva Arora, and Serious Men, a drama based on Manu Joseph’s novel.

Cop drama Class Of ’83 with Bobby Deol, Bhupendra Jadawat, Hitesh Bhojraj and Annup Sonii, and Anil Kapoor-Anurag Kashyap starrer dark comedy AK vs AK will also be available on the streamer in the coming months.

Masaba Masaba, starring fashion designer Masaba Gupta, actors Neena Gupta and Neil Bhoopalam; contemporary drama Bombay Begums, whose star cast includes Pooja Bhatt, Amruta Subhash, Shahana Goswami, Plabita Borthakur, Aadhya Anand, and the dramedy Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, featuring Swara Bhasker, Ravi Patel, Dolly Singh and Varun Thakur, were already announced.