Akshay Kumar's Laxxmi Bomb, Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India, Alia Bhatt's Sadak 2 to premiere on Disney+Hotstar

On Monday, Disney+Hotstar announced that a slew of upcoming major Hindi films will directly release on their platform. This year, films such as Dil Bechara, Sadak 2, Laxxmi Bomb, Bhuj: The Pride of India, The Big Bull, Lootcase, Khuda Hafiz will skip theatrical release and premiere straight on Disney + Hotstar.

The announcement was made through a special live virtual segment titled “Bollywood Ki Home Delivery.” Hosted by Varun Dhawan, the panel spoke about the switch to digital platforms from theatres. Though the release dates of each film is yet to be announced, they are expected to premiere during the upcoming months.

The late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara is getting a release on 24 July. With an aim to honour the legacy of the actor, Disney+Hotstar is making the movie available to even the non-subscribers. Dil Bechara revolves around Kizie Basu (newcomer Sanjana Sanghi) and Immanuel Rajkumar Junior or Manny (Rajput) and explores the funny, thrilling, and tragic adventure of being alive and in love.

Earlier today Sadak 2 director Mahesh Bhatt had confirmed the release of his on the digital platform. Produced by Vishesh Films and Fox Star Studios, the movie featuring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt, was originally scheduled to be released in cinemas on 10 July.

Akshay Kumar-starrer Laxxmi Bomb, which is a remake of super-hit Tamil horror comedy Kanchana, will also premiere on the OTT platform. Kumar also shared a poster during the live stream.

Ajay Devgn's upcoming war drama, Bhuj: Pride of India, revolves around the Indian Air Force Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik, who was in-charge of the Bhuj airbase during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

Abhishek Bachchan-starrer The Big Bull is reportedly based on real events of the financial market during 1990 and 2000, involving Indian stockbroker Harshad Mehta and his financial crimes. Apart from Ajay Devgn Films, the movie is co-produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak and Anand Pandit.