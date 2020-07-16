Class of 83, Masaba Masaba, Bombay Beghums: First looks of Netflix titles lined up for 2020

Netflix will be premiering 17 titles over the next few months, including Masaba Masaba, Bombay Begums, Bhaag Beanie Bhaag among others

Netflix will be premiering 17 titles over the next few months, including Anurag Basu’s comedy Ludo, Gitanjali Rao’s animated film Bombay Rose, Atul Sabharwal’s police drama Class of ’83, Shabana Azmi-starrer Kaali Khuhi, and a satire Serious Men based on Manu Joseph’s novel.

This year, in the wake of coronavirus lockdown, major films have skipped theatrical release, and are having direct releases on OTT platforms. Netflix also released the first look of upcoming shows including Masaba Masaba, starring Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta as themselves; contemporary drama Bombay Begums, featuring Shahana Goswami and Amruta Subhash; and dramedy Bhaag Beanie Bhaag, starring Swara Bhaskar and Ravi Patel.

Films

Class of '83

Cast: Bobby Deol, Bhupendra Jadawat, Hitesh Bhojraj and Annup Sonii

Deol plays a hero cop who is appointed as Dean of the police academy. He in return for this treatment trains five policemen to be lethal assassins. "But, like all good plans, it only works for a while until the fire that he has ignited threatens to burn his own house down," reads the synopsis. The first still from the film sees Deol addressing a gathering of policemen at an event.

AK vs AK

Cast: Anurag Kashyap, Anil Kapoor

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the official synopsis of AK vs AK reads, "a brash film director (Anurag Kashyap) kidnaps the daughter of a movie star (Anil Kapoor) and films the star’s desperate search for his daughter in real-time as his next blockbuster.”

Serious Men

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aakshath Das, Shweta Basu Prasad, Nassar

Tormented with his 'under-privileged' societal status, an ambitious underachiever capitalises on his son’s newfound fame as a boy-genius to improve his family’s fortunes. Little does he realise that the secret he harbours will destroy the very thing he loves the most.

Kaali Khuhi

Cast: Shabana Azmi, Anku Pande, Ramon Chibb, Satyadeep Mishra, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Riva Arora

With a history of female infanticide and mysterious deaths of its residents, this Punjab village must be saved, and it is up to 10-year-old Shivangi to be its saviour.

Series



Bhaag Beanie Bhaag

Cast: Swara Bhasker, Ravi Patel, Dolly Singh, Varun Thakur, Mona Ambegaonkar, Girish Kulkarni

Bhasker plays Beanie, someone who has always done what is asked of her until she decides to move out of her comfort zone and become a stand-up comedian. The series will see Beanie find herself as she navigates the demands of everyone from her concerned parents to her proposal-popping boyfriend.

Bombay Begums

Cast: Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur, Aadhya Anand

Five women across generations wrestle with desire, ethics, personal crises and vulnerabilities to own their ambition, in contemporary urban India. As glass ceilings are shattered, and hearts are broken, difficult choices have to be made. And as each woman strives to find her own truth, they find in each other an unexpected understanding and the sliver of a bond.