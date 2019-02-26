Nawazuddin Siddiqui mobbed by fans in Kanpur while shooting for Honey Trehan's Raat Akeli Hai

Nawazuddin Siddiqui was mobbed by fans in Kanpur, where he was shooting for Honey Trehan's directorial debut Raat Akeli Hai. The video of the incident has been making the rounds on the internet, where a fan grabbed the actor and then dragged him by the neck in an attempt to click a selfie. Siddiqui's security personnel can be seen immediately rushing to his aid.

According to DNA, the film's unit was shooting at Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in the city's Swaroop Nagar neighbourhood till 22 February. The crew along with Siddiqui then moved to Bithoor to shoot and then ended up in Kotwali, the location of the incident.

Raat Akeli Hai stars Radhika Apte as the female lead. Siddiqui will be playing a UP cop investigating a murder.

The feature will be the actor's third film together after Sriram Raghavan's thriller Badlapur and Ketan Mehta's biographical drama Manjhi- The Mountain Man. The actors were also a part of Netflix's adaptation of Vikram Chandra's book Sacred Games, also starring Saif Ali Khan and Rajshri Deshpande.

Siddiqui's last on-screen performance was as Shiv Sena leader Bal Thackeray in the biopic, directed by Abhijit Panse and produced by MP Sanjay Raut.

His next film is Photograph opposite Sanya Malhotra, written and directed by The Lunchbox helmer Ritesh Batra. The film had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival 2019 and its European premiere at Berlin International Film Festival. It will release in cinemas on 15 March.

He will also be reportedly producing a biopic on folk singer, Padma Vibhushan awardee Teejan Bai along with his wife Aaliya.

Updated Date: Feb 26, 2019 18:12:39 IST