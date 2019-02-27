Raat Akeli Hai: Shweta Tripathi joins Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte in Honey Trehan's directorial debut

Shweta Tripathi will reunite with her Haraamkhor co-actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Raat Akeli Hai. The film will be directed by Honey Trehan, who was the casting director for Manto and assisited Vishal Bhardwaj on films like Maqbool and Omkara.

Tripathi confirmed the development with Mumbai Mirror and said, acting alongside Nawaz bhai is a learning experience. He is a master of the craft and makes you look good by just being in the same frame as you. She pointed out that while Masaan was her debut, she had signed Haraamkhor first, making Siddiqui her first co-star.

The film will once again see Siddiqui sharing screen space with Radhika Apte after Sriram Raghavan's thriller Badlapur, Ketan Mehta's biographical drama Manjhi- The Mountain Man and Netflix adaptation of Vikram Chandra's book Sacred Games. A source told Mirror that she will essay a wealthy girl from a small town. The film, set in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, will see Siddiqui's character investigate a high profile case, which is when he encounters Apte and Shweta's characters.

Mirror further writes that Raat Akeli Hai also includes Ila Arun, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Swanand Kirkire, Khalib Tyabji andPadmavati Rao.

The film will be shot in Lucknow and Gwalior and will wrap on 25 March.

Shweta was also a part of Amazon's crime thriller series Mirzapur and recently ventured into Tamil films with romantic drama Mehandi Circus.

Updated Date: Feb 27, 2019 11:54:54 IST