Gitanjali Rao's animated movie Bombay Rose to have Asia premiere at Busan International Film Festival in October

Gitanjali Rao's animation feature Bombay Rose, which had its world premiere at International Critics Week at the Venice Film Festival, will have it’s Asia premiere at Busan International Film Festival in October 2019.

The film will have its North American premiere in the Contemporary World Cinema section at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on 7 September 2019. Bombay Rose has also been selected as part of Special Presentations to play at the BFI London Film Festival 2019.

Check out the announcement here

Bombay Rose is the story of a flower seller who has to make the choice between protecting her family or allowing herself to fall in love. This touching story is set on the streets of Mumbai and moves from real life to fantasy, accompanied by much-loved Bollywood songs. Painted frame by frame, for which Gitanjali is famed, Bombay Rose is a chronicle of the people who migrate from small towns, seeking minimal life in the maximum city.

Bombay Rose is the long-awaited feature debut of Rao. Her five animated short films, Blue, Orange, Printed Rainbow, Chai and TrueLoveStory have been to over 150 film festivals and received 30 awards. Printed Rainbow won three awards in Cannes Critic’s Week 2006 where it premiered and was shortlisted for the Oscars in 2008.

Produced by Anand Mahindra and Rohit Khattar and financed by Cinestaan Film Company, Bombay Rose has been written, designed and directed by Gitanjali Rao. The film is in co-production with Film d’Ici and was delivered at Mumbai based PaperBoat Animation Studios. Working creatively alongside Gitanjali was acclaimed sound designer P M Satheesh.

Updated Date: Sep 06, 2019 09:40:04 IST