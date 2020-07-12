A Suitable Boy trailer: Ishaan Khatter, Tabu star in Mira Nair's BBC series adaptation of Vikram Seth book

A Suitable Boy has been adapted for screen by writer Andrew Davies, best known for his work on Pride and Prejudice and War & Peace

The trailer of Mira Nair's highly-anticipated BBC series A Suitable Boy, an adaptation of Vikram Seth's acclaimed novel was released on 11 July. The six-part series has been adapted for screen by writer Andrew Davies, best known for his work on Pride and Prejudice and War & Peace.

A Suitable Boy tells the story of spirited university student Lata (Tanya Maniktala); coming of age in North India in 1951 at the same time as the country is carving out its own identity as an independent nation and is about to go to the polls for its first democratic general election.

The trailer, set to 'Indian Summer' by Jai Wolf, shows Lata's mother Rupa (Mahira Kakkar) telling her, "You will marry a boy I choose." "I don't think I ever want to get married," responds Lata. Soon after Lata is spotted in town with someone her mother does not approve of.

The brief clip also shows Ishaan Khatter as her brother-in-law Maan and his illicit romance with Saeeda Bai (Tabu). Ram Kapoor plays his politician father, who reprimands him, "Have you no shame?"

Here is the trailer

Love will push you beyond your boundaries. ⁣

⁣

Based on the best-selling novel, A Suitable Boy starts 26th July on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer. ⁣ pic.twitter.com/aVT81SAq8y — BBC One (@BBCOne) July 11, 2020

Namit Das, Rasika Dugal, Vivaan Shah, Danesh Razvi, Randeep Hooda, Vijay Varma, Vijay Raaz, and Aamir Bashir are also part of the cast.

Produced by Lookout Point, the UK-based TV production company behind War and Peace, Les Misrables, and Gentleman Jack, this adaptation has been shot across different locations in India.

BBC will premiere A Suitable Boy on its channel BBC One and streaming platforms on 26 July.